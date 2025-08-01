UCLA's Foster Looks to Build Unity in Fall Training Camp
The UCLA Bruins began their fall training camp Wednesday afternoon in Costa Mesa. The Bruins will be in Costa Mesa until Aug. 16 when they return to the Wasserman Football Center, which is undergoing renovations.
At the beginning of his press conference, Foster welcomed everyone to Orange County. The Bruins were practicing in the same area where Foster played high school football at Tustin High School.
"Welcome to camp. In Orange County. In Costa Mesa," Foster said. "I'm an Orange County guy. So it feels good to be back home. But just looking forward to a good camp.
"Guys are getting excited. They worked really hard during the winter, spring, and summer. Just looking forward to finally getting on the field and practice."
Foster wants the team to be able to bond while they are away from campus. This is the time they should be getting together and learning about one another. UCLA has 55 new players on the football roster this fall.
"There's a lot of new coaches and players. I just wanted to find a way to make us be able to connect," Foster said. "Eat three meals with each other. Just be connected."
The most dramatic change is at quarterback. Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned home to Southern California to play what could be his final year in college. To assist Iamaleava the Bruins also hired a new offensive coordinator. Tino Sunseri who was a co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Indiana replaces former coordinator Eric Bienemy.
Foster said even though Iamaleava got to campus late, he has not had a problem picking up the offense. He has a good grasp of the playbook.
"He's picked up a lot of the offense," Foster said. "They were able to get a crash course. ...He's been doing very well doing some of the player run stuff and a couple of the practices that we were able to do."
Tight end Jack Pedersen also spoke with the media and said the Bruins new offense was going to be "elusive".
"I'm not gonna give up too much scheme. But we got a lot of playmakers on this offense and I think we're gonna surprise people this year and make a splash in the Big Ten," Pedersen said. "That all starts now. That all start's here. That's why we're down here, getting us off campus. No distractions being with the team, building a brotherhood."
Pedersen is also a big fan of Iamaleava. The two worked together a bit in the spring and got to know one another.
"I can't say enough good things about Nico as well," Pedersen said. "Super talented guy. Southern California guy as well. Been able to get to know him a little bit more and he's again another guy can't say enough good things about."
Pedersen said he caught a few passes from Iamaleava. He added that he looked great.
"UCLA drives competition. UCLA brings a special type of person in so I mean he's great," Pedersen said. "He's gonna be able to lead this offense and take us places we need to go."
