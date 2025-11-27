Three Bruins Who Must Perform Against USC
UCLA is getting ready for its matchup against its cross-city rival USC, looking to make a dent in the 53 -34 record that USC currently leads.
After a horrendous offensive showing against Washington, the Bruins are hoping to end the season on a high note. A win in this one could prove to be challenging; however, we have seen the Bruins pull out crazier wins this season.
Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver
Kwazi Gilmer was easily the Bruins' No.1 receiver. However, he has really struggled to stay consistent as of late. In his last four games, he has only caught 10 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.
Looking ahead to USC, Gilmer will need to have a decent game if the Bruins hope to have a chance in this one. Gilmer is only a sophomore, meaning he still has a few years of eligibility left. If he decides to stay with UCLA or hit the transfer portal, he will want to end the season on a high note.
It’s still unclear whether Luke Duncan or Nico Iamaleava will start in the Bruins’ final game, but whoever takes the first snap will need Gilmer to step up.
Jalen Berger | Running Back
In what could be Jalen Berger's final game of his career, Berger hopes to make a lasting impact. The Bruins' rushing game as a whole has been lackluster; however, Berger has been a bright spot this season.
This season, Berger has rushed the ball 74 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He currently leads the Bruins' running backs in yards and touchdowns.
Berger will be key in establishing the run game against the Trojans. This season, when UCLA has been able to be effective on the ground, they have been able to outscore opponents by 33 points.
Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback
Nico Iamaleava is currently questionable to play after leaving the game against Washington. More updates will be available as the week progresses. However, if he can suit up, he will have his work cut out for him.
This season, Iamaleava has accumulated 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions, on a 63.5% completion rate. On the ground, he leads the Bruins in rushing yards and touchdowns with 490 yards and four touchdowns.
His rushing ability has really made him one of the country's premier quarterbacks, and could prove important against USC.
This season has had its ups and downs, and if UCLA hopes to finish with a win over USC, it will largely depend on how the offense performs. The defense has proven it can keep the Bruins in games — now it’s on the offense to finally show up.
