Three Bruins Who Must Perform Against USC

UCLA is set to face off against its most historic rivals in it's final game of the season

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright (0) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright (0) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
UCLA is getting ready for its matchup against its cross-city rival USC, looking to make a dent in the 53 -34 record that USC currently leads.

After a horrendous offensive showing against Washington, the Bruins are hoping to end the season on a high note. A win in this one could prove to be challenging; however, we have seen the Bruins pull out crazier wins this season.

Kwazi Gilmer | Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) runs the ball ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Donovan Jones (37) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kwazi Gilmer was easily the Bruins' No.1 receiver. However, he has really struggled to stay consistent as of late. In his last four games, he has only caught 10 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Looking ahead to USC, Gilmer will need to have a decent game if the Bruins hope to have a chance in this one. Gilmer is only a sophomore, meaning he still has a few years of eligibility left. If he decides to stay with UCLA or hit the transfer portal, he will want to end the season on a high note.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s still unclear whether Luke Duncan or Nico Iamaleava will start in the Bruins’ final game, but whoever takes the first snap will need Gilmer to step up.

Jalen Berger | Running Back

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In what could be Jalen Berger's final game of his career, Berger hopes to make a lasting impact. The Bruins' rushing game as a whole has been lackluster; however, Berger has been a bright spot this season.

This season, Berger has rushed the ball 74 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He currently leads the Bruins' running backs in yards and touchdowns.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Berger will be key in establishing the run game against the Trojans. This season, when UCLA has been able to be effective on the ground, they have been able to outscore opponents by 33 points.

Nico Iamaleava | Quarterback

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava is currently questionable to play after leaving the game against Washington. More updates will be available as the week progresses. However, if he can suit up, he will have his work cut out for him.

This season, Iamaleava has accumulated 1,728 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions, on a 63.5% completion rate. On the ground, he leads the Bruins in rushing yards and touchdowns with 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

His rushing ability has really made him one of the country's premier quarterbacks, and could prove important against USC.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel watches a play against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This season has had its ups and downs, and if UCLA hopes to finish with a win over USC, it will largely depend on how the offense performs. The defense has proven it can keep the Bruins in games — now it’s on the offense to finally show up.

