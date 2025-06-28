UCLA's History Against 2025 Conference Opponents, Part 3
The 2025 College Football season is officially 55 days away and the UCLA Bruins are looking to improve on its 5-7 record from its first season in the Big Ten Conference.
UCLA has a less daunting conference schedule this time around, at least on paper, and a strong start to the season against non-conference opponents could jumpstart a strong rest of the season against Big Ten opponents.
With that being said, let's take a look at the history of UCLA's matchup with each of last next three conference opponents this upcoming season.
at Ohio State, November 15
The defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes haven't clashed with the Bruins since 2001, which was a 13-6 UCLA win. The two programs played seven other times and UCLA owns the series with a 4-3-1 record.
Prior to 2001, the Buckeyes and the Bruins regularly matched up in the late 1970s and early 1960s, including a Rose Bowl clash that UCLA won, 23-10, in 1975.
November's game will be the first time they matchup as co-members of the Big Ten and kickstarts a potentially decisive stretch of games for the Bruins to close out the season.
vs Washington, November 22
A good ole' Pac-12 rematch. UCLA and Washington have a strong history against each other. The two have matched up 77 times historically and the Bruins own the series with a 42-33-2 record.
The last matched up in mid-November of last season, which the Huskies won 31-19. In interesting wrinkle in the early history of this clash, the Bruins didn't score a single point in each of their first four matchups in 1932, 1933, 1936 and 1937.
The home team is typically favored historically. UCLA has a 26-11-1 home record and Washington has a 22-16-1 record. If things shake out how many national pundits are predicitng, this season's matchup could have bowl game implications for the Bruins.
at USC, November 29
A rivalry nearing 100 years old, one of the UCLA Bruins' biggest games of every season is against their their crosstown foes.
It's Sep. 28, 1929 and the Trojans put up what is still the largest scoring margin in the history of the matchup, embarrassing the Bruins 76-0 in the inception game of the rivalry.
Since that matchup nearly 100 years ago, USC has had the edge, boasting a 53-34-7 all-time record. Meaning the Trojans have been in possession of the Victory Bell more than the Bruins. The Victory Bell is the rivalry's traditional trophy, which was a locomotive bell introduced to the fued in 1942.
The winner of the game will paint the Victory Bell the color of their school; blue for UCLA and cardinal for the Trojans.
