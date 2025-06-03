EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Named No. 1 By Priority Target Before OV
The UCLA Bruins are known for many things. Whether it is for their great showings on the basketball court or their great atmospheres during the fall for football season, they show up and show out. One thing they have been doing exceptionally well recently is recruiting.
Official visit is in full swing, and the Bruins have started to take control of their class, as they have already landed eight commitments in the class thus far. With a new group of official visitors set to hit campus this weekend, the Bruins are expected to host one of their top targets at the linebacker position.
Ramzak Fruean is a three-star linebacker in the class of 2026. He has been a UCLA recruiting target since he was first offered, which dates back to earlier this year. He has already visited the campus in the past, but will get a taste of something new when he comes to town on June 6th-8th for an official visit.
The linebacker is currently attending Bethel School in Spanaway, Washington, and has been one of the top targets for a plethora of different schools, including the in-state Washington Huskies.
Prior to his upcoming visit with UCLA, the talented 2026 recruit caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I'm looking forward to really the ins and outs of UCLA, and what it is like being there and playing there," Fruean stated to UCLA Bruins On SI.
While he has a plan when it comes to his official visit, he also has an idea of what he is mostly looking forward to, as this is a business trip.
"I'm looking most forward to connecting more with Coach (DeShaun) Foster (UCLA Bruins Head Coach). because I haven’t really gotten to connect with him that much."
The Bruins are already off to a great start, as the linebacker received a great first impression on his unofficial visit. Since that visit, the Bruins have been in a great spot, with him even naming them the No. 1 school amongst his list currently. That makes this OV even more important.
"This visit is very important because they are my #1 school so far, and the plan and scheme they have for me is great," the recruit from the state of Washington said.
The talented recruit is set to commit later this month as he confirmed to Bruins On SI he will be committing 3-5 days after his final official visit. His schedule is as follows.
May 30-June 1 - Oregon State
June 6-8 - UCLA
June 13-15 - BYU
June 19-22- Washington
