UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Lucien Holland
From right here in Los Angeles, freshman edge rusher Lucien Holland couldn't have asked for a better position to be in. After an incredible run at Inglewood High School, Holland was ranked as a three-star recruit by multiple sites and was high on UCLA's list to begin with.
As a junior, he totaled 8 sacks, 67 tackles (27-40-67), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 12 quarterback hurries. While these numbers are impressive to begin with, Holland took it to another level in his last year.
Finishing the season with 13.5 sacks, 53 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 24 quarterback hurries, leading his team to an outstanding 10-1 record, including a CIF Southern Section Division I playoff appearance.
"Holland is one of the region’s top pass rushers," wrote national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "He has a long, lean 6-4 frame that will need to add some bulk, but the upside is obvious to see. He has a lightning first step, can bend and dip around the edge, and has the speed to run down plays from behind. He’s physical at the point of attack, plays with a relentless motor, and has all the traits you want to see in a young edge rusher."
In the 2023 season, Holland made the First Team All-Area by the Daily Breeze and was even named the Ocean League Defensive Player of the Year.
The Lucien Holland Outside of Football:
Outside of football, Holland also competed for Inglewood's track and field team, where he recorded a 23.69 200m and an 18-7 long jump, per MileSplit. He is also deep within the realms of fashion and nature.
When he was in high school, Holland looked up to former UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu, who is now due for a breakout season on the Indianapolis Colts. Aside from location, Latu was a big reason why he chose to sign with UCLA. He's also been known to admire edge rusher Abdul Carter, who just got drafted by the New York Giants, and DE James Pearce Jr., who's now on the Atlanta Falcons.
