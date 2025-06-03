UCLA's DeShaun Foster's Relationship-Building Approach Paying Off
After a disappointing 5–7 record last season, the UCLA Bruins are entering a new chapter under head coach DeShaun Foster and Director of Player Personnel, Stacey Ford, and early signs suggest it's headed in the right direction.
On3 recently updated its 2026 recruiting class rankings, placing UCLA at No. 30, a noticeable jump from its 47th-place finish in the 2025 cycle. While there’s still plenty of time for movement, the Bruins are already making waves on the recruiting trail.
When Foster took over, he inherited a program in transition. Key players like Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet had moved on to the NFL, and it became clear that Chip Kelly’s messaging had begun to lose traction after six seasons.
In contrast, Foster has emphasized relationship-building and family inclusion — a strategy that’s beginning to pay dividends. Rather than simply chasing stars, UCLA is carving out a unique identity that’s resonating with top-tier recruits across the country.
One of those targets is four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith from Vero Beach, Florida, who is set to announce his commitment on June 7, and early signs point to UCLA as his future home. On May 22, On3’s Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the Bruins.
Back in November, Smith praised Foster and his staff for their consistent presence and attention to detail — particularly how they brought his family into the process.
“Here’s why UCLA stands out to me, Coach Foster has done a good job building a relationship with my parents and keeping them in the know about all things UCLA and their plan for developing me,” Smith said.
A commitment from Smith would be a major win for the Bruins — both from a talent and perception standpoint. His addition could elevate UCLA’s 2026 class into the national conversation.
Offensively, wide receiver is a major area of need, especially following the transfer of big-play threat J. Michael Sturdivant to Florida. With former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferring in from Tennessee, surrounding him with playmakers has increasingly become a priority.
So far, Foster has delivered. Jaron Pula, a four-star wideout from Timpview (UT), is a hard commit. He holds four-star ratings from both Rivals and 247Sports, and there’s potential for him to rise in the On3 and ESPN rankings. Another promising receiver, Kenneth Moore, has also committed. Moore currently holds a four-star grade on ESPN and three-star ratings elsewhere, but the duo of Pula and Moore could form a strong foundation for the Bruins’ offense.
On defense, Foster landed a major win in Anthony Jones, a four-star defensive lineman out of Irvine, California. Jones held offers from powerhouses like Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, and Tennessee, but opted to stay home, once again, due to UCLA’s consistent and personalized approach.
“Really, the relationship is key,” Jones told Rivals. “I’ve known Coach Stace [Ford], who’s head of player personnel, since eighth grade. He’s always been tapped in with me.”
Jones is ranked as a four-star recruit by both ESPN and Rivals, and like Pula, could receive a bump in his composite rating as the cycle progresses.
At No. 30, UCLA’s 2026 class is already showing momentum. A commitment from Smith and upward movement from players like Pula and Jones could push the Bruins into the Top 25.
More importantly, Foster, with key support from Ford, is helping to foster a culture shift in Westwood. This isn’t just about stacking stars. It’s about building a foundation rooted in relationships. And for the first time in a while, there’s a real sense of optimism about where UCLA football is headed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another Bruins recruiting story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.