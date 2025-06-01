Foster, UCLA Coordinators to Appear in College Football 26
For the first time in the history of the franchise, real-life NCAA coaches and their likenesses will be portrayed in the new EA Sports College Football 26 video game, including UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
The addition of hundreds of real-world coaches to the video game introduces even more realism, authenticity and attention to detail than the game's predecessor, College Football 25, which marked the long-awaited return of the virtual college football franchise last year.
Foster's addition to the video game franchise is the result of a monumental effort to get fans closer and deeper into the game and their favorite programs, as coaches and coordinators from the biggest schools, like Georgia's Kirby Smart, or even the smallest, like Sam Houston's Phil Longo, will all be in the game.
Foster's subpar first season at the helm in Westwood was quickly overshadowed by landing Nico and Madden Iamaleava. Now, fans are able to turn around a Bruins team that went 5-7 in their first year in the Big Ten Conference with Foster and the Iamaleave brothers in College Football 26.
Not only are Foster, Sunseri and Malloe's likenesses going to be in the game, but their real-life schemes and playbooks will be as well. Over 2,700 new plays will be added to the game that replicate the schemes of all 136 FBS teams, including UCLA's.
This is yet another massive effort from EA Sports to provide fans with the most authentic and realistic experience possible, bringing fans closer to the programs they love. And most notably, closer to Foster, who has deep connections to UCLA as a former standout player and running back's coach.
The game, which comes out on July 10, can also bring Bruins fans closer to their new offensive coordinator, Tino Sunseri, who was promoted after UCLA and Eric Bieniemy parted ways after just one season that saw their offense ranked 126th out of the 134 FBS teams last season.
College Football 26 releases everywhere on July 10, 2025 and diehard Bruins fans can get the game three days earlier by pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle for that early access on July 7.
