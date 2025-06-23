UCLA's Projected Offensive Ratings in CFB 26 Revealed
The highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release in just a few weeks and anticipation for more information grows by the day.
Luckily for you, UCLA's projected team ratings have been revealed and we have much of the offense's ratings for you here.
A college football video game site, TeamCrafters, released its projected ratings for the game that includes every FBS school. Remember, these are unconfirmed ratings and they may not be the same as when the game releases globally on July 10 (July 7 for deluxe buyers) and some incoming players may be missing at the time of these ratings, but the site does a good job at projecting the ratings.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's offense is going to rate in College Football 26:
Quarterbacks
- Nico Iamaleava - 88
- Pierce Clarkson - 78
- Luke Duncan - 70
- Edward Dermott - 70
- Colton Gumino - 70
Running Backs/Fullbacks
- Javian Thomas - 87
- Anthony Woods - 82
- Jalen Berger - 81
- Karson Cox - 79
- Derik Vincent - 76
- Leo Kemp - 76
- Troy Leigber - 75
Wide Receivers
- Kaedin Robinson - 85
- Titus Mokiao-Atimalala - 82
- Mikey Matthews - 80
- Kwazi Gilmer - 80
- Rico Flores Jr. - 79
- Ezavier Staples - 75
- Jaedon Wilson - 75
- Jaeyn Marshall - 71
- Carter Shaw - 71
- Jamaal Jordan - 68
Tight Ends
- Jake Renda - 76
- Hudson Habermehl - 75
- Jack Pederson - 73
- Thomas Sua - 67
- Salem Abdul-Wahab - 53
Offensive Linemen
- Garrett DiGiorgio (RT) - 80
- Julian Armella (RG) - 77
- Courtland Ford (LT) - 76
- Reuben Unije (LT) - 75
- Eugene Brooks (LG) - 75
- Sam Yoon (C) - 75
- Noah Pulealii (RG) - 75
- K.D. Arnold (LT) - 75
- Yutaka Mahe (RG) - 75
- Jaylan Jeffers (RT) - 74
- Jensen Somerville (RT) - 74
- Garrison Blank (RT) - 73
- Caleb Walker (C) - 72
- Wade Moore (LG) - 71
- Eric Chester (LT) - 68
- Braden Houston (RG) - 67
- Oluwafunto Akinshilo (LG) - 66
One of the more notable aspects of this new game is the addition of over 300 real-life coaches and coordinators for all 136 FBS schools, including UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
The addition of hundreds of real-world coaches to the video game introduces even more realism, authenticity and attention to detail than the game's predecessor, College Football 25, which marked the long-awaited return of the virtual college football franchise last year.
Not only are Foster, Sunseri and Malloe's likenesses going to be in the game, but their real-life schemes and playbooks will be as well. Over 2,700 new plays will be added to the game that replicate the schemes of all 136 FBS teams, including UCLA's.
