Weaknesses the Bruins Can Exploit Against Northwestern
The Bruins are looking to turn things around this season after starting 0-3; they have an ample opportunity to do so against a also struggling Northwestern team.
After firing DeShaun Foster on Sept.14, the Bruins are in disarray, still looking to find their identity both offensively and defensively. Fans are hoping that Tim Skipper can clean up some of these issues and potentially help the Bruins turn the season around.
On the other hand, they are facing a conference foe who has also struggled to get the wheels turning this season in Northwestern. In their last matchup, they were thwarted by Oregon 34-14. Northwestern is also hoping that this game can ignite a spark.
Northwestern's biggest issue this season so far has been its offensive ability. They are led by quarterback Preston Stone, who has struggled to be effective against non-FCS teams this season. This has led to Northwestern consistently stalling drives, something UCLA can capitalize on.
Furthermore, Stone has struggled with ball security to start the season. Last week against Oregon, he had two crucial picks that allowed Oregon to take complete control of the game. In the season opener versus Tulane, Stone had four interceptions that led to a 23-3 loss.
A key struggle for UCLA in a previous article was how they have been unable to control their games. It has been difficult for them to keep the defense off the field to start the season. Stone, with six interceptions on the season, allows the Bruins to change this narrative.
Before this matchup, the team announced that Northwestern's star running back, Cam Porter, is out against the Bruins. This changes any plans for a rush-heavy attack against the Bruins. This likely means that Northwestern will be more one-dimensional. Making things easier for the defense.
UCLA has struggled all season against the run and with its overall defense. Tim Skipper has mentioned that this news won't change how the Bruins operate on Saturday. However, it is still a massive loss for the Wildcats, which will definitely change how plays are called.
Without their leading rusher, the ball will be in Preston Stone's hands more frequently. This will open the door for the Bruins to look for more opportunities to create turnovers.
Tim Skipper will make his coaching debut, looking to make a statement. If he can figure out ways to exploit a very turnover-prone Northwestern, getting a win in his debut should be no problem.
