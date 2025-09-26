All Bruins

Weaknesses the Bruins Can Exploit Against Northwestern

The Bruins are looking to turn the season around with a statement win versus Northwestern

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is brought down by the against the UCLA Bruins defense during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is brought down by the against the UCLA Bruins defense during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Bruins are looking to turn things around this season after starting 0-3; they have an ample opportunity to do so against a also struggling Northwestern team.

After firing DeShaun Foster on Sept.14, the Bruins are in disarray, still looking to find their identity both offensively and defensively. Fans are hoping that Tim Skipper can clean up some of these issues and potentially help the Bruins turn the season around.

On the other hand, they are facing a conference foe who has also struggled to get the wheels turning this season in Northwestern. In their last matchup, they were thwarted by Oregon 34-14. Northwestern is also hoping that this game can ignite a spark.

Anthony WOod
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Northwestern's biggest issue this season so far has been its offensive ability. They are led by quarterback Preston Stone, who has struggled to be effective against non-FCS teams this season. This has led to Northwestern consistently stalling drives, something UCLA can capitalize on.

Furthermore, Stone has struggled with ball security to start the season. Last week against Oregon, he had two crucial picks that allowed Oregon to take complete control of the game. In the season opener versus Tulane, Stone had four interceptions that led to a 23-3 loss.

A key struggle for UCLA in a previous article was how they have been unable to control their games. It has been difficult for them to keep the defense off the field to start the season. Stone, with six interceptions on the season, allows the Bruins to change this narrative.

Nico Iamaleav
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Before this matchup, the team announced that Northwestern's star running back, Cam Porter, is out against the Bruins. This changes any plans for a rush-heavy attack against the Bruins. This likely means that Northwestern will be more one-dimensional. Making things easier for the defense.

UCLA has struggled all season against the run and with its overall defense. Tim Skipper has mentioned that this news won't change how the Bruins operate on Saturday. However, it is still a massive loss for the Wildcats, which will definitely change how plays are called.

Without their leading rusher, the ball will be in Preston Stone's hands more frequently. This will open the door for the Bruins to look for more opportunities to create turnovers.

UCL
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Tyler Partlow (81) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Tim Skipper will make his coaching debut, looking to make a statement. If he can figure out ways to exploit a very turnover-prone Northwestern, getting a win in his debut should be no problem.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.