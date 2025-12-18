Why UCLA's Path Looks Eerily Similar to Indiana's

After hiring Bob Chesney, it looks like the Bruins are on a very similar path as the No. 1 team in college football, Indiana.

At first glance, the most obvious similarity between Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney is that both built their résumés at James Madison—and to be fair, that alone is a significant connection. But a closer look reveals that the parallels run much deeper.

Similarities

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti holds up the number one to the crowd as he leaves the field after the Indiana versus Wisconson football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When comparing the two programs, it is only fair to begin with the 2023 season, before Indiana hired Curt Cignetti. Like UCLA, Indiana finished 3–9 that year, a level of underperformance that underscored the need for a proven winner as the program entered the Big Ten era.

Another key similarity it that both the Bruins and Hoosiers had a running back with less that 400 yards during the season. This season UCLA's Jalen Berger only had 364 rushing, while in 2023 for the Hoosiers, Trent Howland only had 354 rushing yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Nico Iamaleava had a better season overall than Indiana QB Brendan Sorsby, both quarterbacks would pass for under 2,000 passing yards. Both quarterbacks also had four rushing touchdowns during the season.

Why These Similarities Matter?

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The reason these similarities are so important is that the script has already been played out before. Bob Chesney knows what he is doing as the head coach, and with the path already paved, UCLA should have a great first season with him at the helm.

Both programs entered their coaching hires facing remarkably similar roster deficiencies. UCLA, however, holds a clear advantage over Indiana in 2023, largely because of its status as a national recruiting power. Chesney firmly believes that UCLA will win big in this year's transfer portal.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) forces a fumble from UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The run game for example, was on of Cignetti's biggest emphaisis heading into 2024. In his first season as Indiana's head coach, the Hoosiers would rush for 2,146 yards as well as 37 rushing touchdowns. Fixing this part of their game was essential for the Hoosiers' complete 180.

UCLA finds itself in a situation similar to Indiana’s in 2023, particularly when it comes to the lack of a consistent running game.. And it was clear from Bob Chesney's time at JMU that the run game will most likely be a part of UCLA's offensive identity, especially with Dean Kennedy taking over as the Bruins' offensive coordinator.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The future in Westwood has never looked brighter for the Bruins. With the signing of Bob Chesney the Bruins have found themselves a winner, if you don't believe me, Google him.

