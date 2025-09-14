Key Struggles for the Bruins Slow 2025 Start
It has been no mystery that the Bruins have struggled to start the 2025 campaign. Losing three straight to start the season, the first time since 2019. Fans are looking for answers as to why this season has been so disastrous, especially after Friday's blowout loss to New Mexico.
In the second half versus UNLV, the Bruins looked like a completely different team from the loss against Utah the week prior. UCLA was able to outscore the Rebels 20-7, and almost completed the comeback before a heartbreaking tip-interception late in the fourth quarter.
Fans were hoping to see that version of UCLA versus New Mexico; however, they would be let down. While the Bruins kept the game close to the end of the half, they were unable to take the lead at any point in the game.
What needs to change?
The most glaring issue in the last two games for the Bruins is their struggles with discipline. In the previous two games for the Bruins, they have had over 100 yards in penalties. Something needs to change.
UCLA has shown teams how susceptible they are to beating themselves. With already so many struggles plaguing the team, penalties cannot be a factor for the Bruins moving forward. Winning football games is already a difficult task; they cannot create more issues for themselves.
Penalties have hurt the Bruins the most on offense. Committing six false starts throughout the game against New Mexico, some coming at crucial times when momentum was starting to be on the Bruins' side. UCLA must address issues concerning its offensive line moving forward.
The Bruins' run game has been lackluster to start the 2025 campaign. While Anthony Wood was able to record a season high in carries, he struggled to be consistent.
On the final drive of the second half for the Bruins, momentum was shifting, and Nico Iamaleava was able to drive the Bruins to midfield with ease. And with one second left, the play call was a run play to end the half, earning criticism from fans respectively. Woods was able to rush for 33 yards on that play, but if you take away that run, he only had 31 yards rushing on nine carries, averaging out to only 3.4 yards per carry, compared to the 6.4 seen in the boxscore.
There needs to be more consistency in the run game from the Bruins. Offensive line struggles have plagued the Bruins all season, hindering their ability to establish a ground game. UCLA needs to find ways to control its games. Over the last three games, UCLA has averaged a negative 8:27 time of possession differential in its matchups. This ranks them last in the Big 10.
Looking ahead, the Bruins have a grueling schedule. The team must address its discipline as a whole. In addition to finding ways to control the game, which starts with a consistent run game.
