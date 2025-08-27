All Bruins

UCLA Freshman Spotlight: Jadyn Hudson

Episode 17 of the UCLA Freshman Spotlight series.

Idan Oz

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; A pylon with the Big Ten Conference and the UCLA Bruins logos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
UCLA's defense was lackluster in the 2024 season. But with a full year under his belt, head coach DeShaun Foster is confident he can turn the ship around, along with new defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, who was previously solely the Bruins' linebackers coach.

While he's just a freshman, safety Jadyn Hudson will be looking to make waves for Malloe's secondary.

"Several incoming freshmen talents also have the chance to make waves, including safety Jadyn Hudson," wrote the Daily Bruin.

"The Pittsburg, California, local amassed 34 tackles and seven interceptions during his senior season at Pittsburg High School and is a four-star recruit according to ESPN. The first-year student is joined by a pair of standout cornerbacks, LaRue Zamorano III and Chase Coleman, four- and three-star recruits, respectively."

Ikaika Mallo
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, center, celebrates with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defensive back Jaylin Davies (6) after an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Foster's 2025 secondary class isn't ranked as high as 2026, Hudson has the potential to do some great damage for this team in the years to come. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star (borderline 4), but their scouts were still shocked at the sheer talent he displayed through his junior and senior seasons as part of Pittsburg High School in the San Joaquin Valley of California.

"Hudson has been a key two-way player for one of the state’s top programs since his freshman year," wrote Greg Biggins, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst. "He has started at safety and receiver, but will play in the secondary at the college level. A complete safety who shows plenty of range, high-level ball skills, attacks the football in the air and has high-level football instincts." "

He’s a highly intelligent player, a vocal leader on the defense, and always seems to be around the football. He can play in the box, is strong in run support, and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay the wood on an opposing ball carrier."

"He can play sideline to sideline and does a nice job getting off blocks and tackling in space. He’s a plus athlete who can run and has a nice physical edge to him. His athleticism pops on offense as well as he’s a gifted receiver who runs well after the catch."

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster hugs quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) as time runs out during a Bruins victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

He has a lean 6-2 frame and will need to add some size and strength to his body to hold up at the college level but he has all the traits and skill set to be an impact player. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect, multi-year starter and an NFL upside as well."

Leaning on his teammates will be Key:

While there's little chance that he'll be shoved into the starting roster right away, if at all in 2025, Hudson has plenty of leaders he can lean on and learn from while he's on the sidelines. Most notably, transfer safety Key Lawrence.

Key Lawrence
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) chases during the first half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lawrence originally started his collegiate career at Oklahoma, but transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels after 36 appearances for the Sooners. He only played 4 games at Mississippi before re-entering the transfer portal, finding his righteous home at UCLA.

"Lawrence is the projected box safety starter and will be one of the most important figures in the Bruins' pass defense this season, amongst an overhauled group of defenders," wrote Connor Moreno of UCLA Bruins on SI.

"The former Sooner joins a revamped and deep Bruins secondary group. Other impact safeties include Arizona State transfer Cole Martin, UCLA returner Croix Stewart, and UCF transfer Bryon Threats."

Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) reacts after intercepting the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Malloe also had great praise for the transfer safety and was especially impressed by the fact that he's taken on a leadership role within the defense.

"In the secondary, Key Lawrence is doing a great job," Malloe said. "His leadership skills are stepping up, and you can see it carry over to the field, as well as off the field. In the meeting rooms, he's taking a leadership role there, and [players] are holding separate meetings by themselves. They're really taking the initiative to grasp this scheme."

That being said, Hudson has time to learn the ins and outs of UCLA's scheme and he'll be ready when his number is eventually called upon.

