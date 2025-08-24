Predicting UCLA's Starting Defensive Line
The UCLA Bruins kick off their season in one week against Utah at The Rose Bowl, and there is still a good amount of intrigue around who will be starting for the Bruins.
With that being said, we're going to try and predict UCLA's starters for each position group, starting with a group Ikaika Malloe says is setting the foundation for the defense this season -- the defensive line.
Edge - Devin Aupiu
Aupiu holds some importance in this edge position for UCLA, being one of the only tenured Bruins in an overhauled position via the transfer portal. In his redshirt junior season in 2024, he played 11 games and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo and four assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Defensive Tackle - Gary Smith III
Smith is returning to the Bruins this season in hopes of showing promise after missing all of last season with an injury. The former Duke Blue Devil transferred to UCLA in 2022 and appeared in 10 games in 2023, finishing with 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Smith is expected to be a big contributor on the line behind Taupaki and Keanu Williams, who is also returning from injury.
Defensive Tackle - Siale Taupaki
Taupaki wasn't initially expected to return to UCLA after using what many thought was all of his years of eligibility, but he's returning to Westwood for his final year and will head the Bruins' defensive line.
Over the course of his 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, Taupaki was on UCLA's offensive line, if he ever played at all. Last season, though, he moved back to the defensive line and played in all 12 games, starting in seven, and finished with 23 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. He headlines UCLA's trenches following the departure of Jay Toia.
Edge - Kechaun Bennett
Bennett is one of the most important players at the edge position this year, and he is primed to make a decent impact in his final grad season. He played 13 games in Ann Arbor last season and picked up four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a blocked kick in 27 defensive snaps.
