UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Right Tackle
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, we finish up the offense by looking at a position with the same starter for the last few seasons -- right tackle.
Garrett DiGiorgio, Redshirt Senior
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
"Tackle Garrett DiGiorgio is the highest-rated returner on this Bruins offense for 2025. The fifth-year senior anchors the right side of the line with his grade of 72.4. He is also the highest graded tackle who played in the majority of games with a 74.0, and he is the highest graded offensive lineman overall in run blocking with a 75.5 grade. While he graded out high last season, he still allowed three sacks, one QB hit, 21 hurries, and 25 QB pressures." -- Sammy Mora, UteZone
K.D. Arnold, Junior
Arnold was never really able to find his footing with Jax State despite playing quite a bit. In Westwood, he'll likely be backing up Garrett DiGiorgio at right tackle. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, maybe he can turn into something.
"UCLA has added a ton of bodies on the offensive line in the Portal, with some of them being more on the high-potential/low-production so far end (Julian Armella), and others being less highly rated out of high school but more productive in college (Courtland Ford). We'd probably put Arnold in more of the latter category. He has played a good amount of college football at this point, and for a good football team last year, so it's easier to see him being able to fit in as at least a rotational cog. Short of landing three surefire starters, what UCLA has done in the Portal on the offensive line is about what it needed to do: add some bodies to have a real competition for playing time in April. We would bet on some attrition coming out of April in the second Portal window, but the more players UCLA can add on the offensive line, the better the competition will be in April, and the more likely the Bruins end up with an actually competent offensive line in the fall." -- Bruin Report Online Staff
Yutaka Mahe, Redshirt Senior
Mahe played in all 12 games for UCLA last season, mostly on special teams. He did start two games at left tackle, though. He is slotted deep in the depth chart at right tackle, but reports from spring football suggest he looks good.
"The rest of the offensive linemen were more of a mixed bag, but I did think Mahe looks less like a walkon and more like a potentially decent player, here in his first spring after getting considerable playing time last season." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
