Projecting UCLA Football's Daunting Path Ahead

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at UCLA's remaining opponents and how they did in Week 7.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs through the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jalen Berger (0) runs through the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
To watch today's episode, view below:

Week 7 Recap: How UCLA’s Remaining Opponents Fared

Week 7 of the college football season was another great one for the UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten), who proved that they aren't one-hit-wonders with a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The same can be said for UCLA's remaining opponents, who had a particularly productive week, which doubled the Bruins' number of ranked opponents left on the schedule.

With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's remaining 2025 opponents did in their Week 7 performances and what it means for the Bruins moving forward.

Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Maryland was one of the hottest teams in college football through the first five weeks, starting 4-0, including a dominant win over Wisconsin just a couple of weeks ago. That momentum faltered immediately, as the Terrapins conceded a 20-point lead to Washington last week and dropped a scrap fight, 34-31, to Nebraska this week.

ESPN's analytics had Maryland as the heavy favorites for this Saturday's matchup just a few weeks ago, but now the numbers say the Bruins have a 49.8% chance to win. A true toss-up game.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws from the pocket during the first half Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

(3) Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

The Hoosiers were the biggest winners of the college football week, going into Eugene as the No. 7-ranked team and taking down No. 3 Oregon, 30-20. The win moved Indiana up to No. 3 on the updated AP Top 25 and solidified its position as one of the best teams in the nation.

The Bruins take on the Hoosiers on the road on Saturday, Oct. 25, and now have two top 3 opponents on their remaining schedule, adding to an already daunting strength of schedule.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to throw the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

(25) Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Yet another ranked opponent on UCLA's remaining slate, the Cornhuskers repeated last week's doing by taking down an upcoming Bruins opponent, defeating Maryland 34-31 despite three Dylan Raiola interceptions. The win moved Nebraska into the top 25 for the first time all season at No. 25.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper takes the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Going into the season, UCLA's Rose Bowl clash against Nebraska was widely deemed a toss-up, with the Cornhuskers being slight favorites. As it stands right now, ESPN Analytics gives the Bruins a 28.2% chance to win the Nov. 8 matchup, but those chances could increase if UCLA continues on its current tack.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) celebrates with wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

(1) Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten)

The No. 1 team in the nation is just not slowing down. Ohio State cruised past No. 17 Illinois for a 34-16 win and has yet to show signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes currently don't have a ranked opponent left on their remaining schedule.

Ohio State is one of the two top 3 teams on UCLA's remaining schedule. It's unclear where the Bruins will be as a football team when they go on the road against the Buckeyes on Nov. 15, but the host team will undoubtedly be the favorite.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) looks at the play clock as he lines up behind offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington Huskies (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. had a career outing for the Huskies, throwing for 402 yards and adding another 136 on the ground to lead Washington to a 38-19 win against Rutgers. The Huskies are making waves in the media and received 36 votes for the AP Top 25.

Much like Maryland, Washington was projected to be a worse team than the Bruins going into the season. The two have gone on different paths through the first half of the season, but they may be trending towards each other ahead of their Week 13 clash in the Rose Bowl.

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

(20) USC Trojans (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

The crosstown rival Trojans bounced back from a ranked loss and a bye week to a statement victory over No. 15 Michigan. USC's 31-13 win against the Wolverines vaulted it back into the top 25. The Trojans take on a ranked opponent in three consecutive weeks, going on the road against No. 13 Notre Dame this week.

UCLA's interim head coach Tim Skipper celebrates after a Bruins touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC may get in the way of the Bruins' chances at a complete turnaround and a potential bowl game when it plays host to UCLA in the Coliseum in the final game of the season. It's still a ways away, but the game could have serious bowl game implications.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59), quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and USC Trojans defensive end Jadyn Ramos (95) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

