Tim Skipper Shares Key UCLA Football Injury Updates
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) have gone through a rollercoaster of a season, all culminating after a dominant 38-13 win against Michigan State, their second-straight.
The Bruins have also been afforded a good bill of health midway through the year, mostly avoiding serious injuries to many of their players. Redshirt Sophomore wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. returned from an ACL injury two games ago and has been impactful for UCLA's offense.
During their road win against Michigan State, a game in which all four of the Bruins' running backs shone -- most notably Jalen Berger, who had three total touchdowns -- reserve running backs Anthony Frias II and Anthony Woods were noticeably laboring down the stretch.
UCLA Injury Updates
During Monday's media availability, interim head coach Tim Skipper gave general injury updates, along with addressing Frias and Woods specifically.
- "They play a highly impactful, physical position," Skipper said. "And when you play a position everybody's trying to take your legs out, knock your head off, you're going to get sore and banged up a little bit. That's just football. But I don't anticipate us having anybody missing practice time right now.
- "Obviously, we'll have a staff meeting later and talk more through everything, but I saw everybody yesterday. Everybody seemed to be in good spirits. Woods probably had the most... severe or impactful injury. Kind of took a hit down low, but he seemed to be walking alright when I saw him."
Woods was one of UCLA's early-season revelations, standing out as one of the few positives of their 0-4 start. He's the Bruins' leading running back and has posted 222 yards on 43 carries.
Frias took his first carries of the season against Michigan State on Saturday, running the ball seven times for 37 yards.
The Bruins look to make it three consecutive wins against Maryland in the Rose Bowl for homecoming on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT.
