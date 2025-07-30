UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Tight End Breakdown
On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we take a look at and break down the Bruins' depth at the tight end position ahead of the season.
To watch today's episode, view below:
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa is just around the corner, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's tight ends line up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Hudson Habermehl, #81, Redshirt Senior, 6'7", 245 lbs.
Habermehl is projected to be the Bruins' starting tight end, and is coming off an ACL injury that kept him out all of last season. However, Foster revealed at Big Ten Media Days that the redshirt senior tight end has been a full-go all offseason.
In 2023, Habermehl caught nine passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. In the season prior, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. In his final season of eligibility, Habermehl is looking to return and impact the Bruins' offense.
Jack Pedersen, #28, Redshirt Junior, 6'5", 240 lbs.
Pedersen backed up Moliko Matavao last season, who was drafted with the 248th overall pick in round seven of the 2025 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints. Pedersen finished last season with 12 receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.
Jake Renda, #88, Redshirt Senior, 6'5", 245 lbs.
Renda comes to Westwood by way of Pitt, and I think he can be as good as a starting tight end for the Bruins by the end of the season. Renda could end up being important should injury riddle through the position again this year.
Peter Bario, #44, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'3", 240 lbs.
Bario walked on to the Bruins in 2023 and redshirted his first season. In 2024, he appeared in two games and played mostly special teams. The expectation is that may be the case again this season.
Dylan Sims, #87, Freshman, 6'5", 225 lbs.
Sims is part of UCLA's 2025 recruiting class and will likely redshirt his first year. He is a three-star recruit and the 14th-ranked prospect out of Arizona.
Noah Fox-Flores, #82, Freshman, 6'4", 245 lbs.
Flores is a 2025 recruiting class addition as well. Reports noted that he looked pretty good in the spring, but will likely be one of the freshmen to be redshirted.
