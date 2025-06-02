How Bruins' Nico Iamaleava Can Change Recruiting For The Better
The UCLA Bruins made a huge splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. They landed many top transfers, including the top QB transfer in the portal, Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava is entering his red-shirt sophomore season, and his first season in California after spending his first two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee, with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Iamaleava was the backup to current Dallas Cowboys backup QB Joe Milton in his first season, but would be awarded his only start as a freshman in the Cheez-It Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes. In that game, Iamaleava would finish with multiple rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. This was good enough to give the talented QB the start in the following season, which ended up being quite impressive for the 6-foot-6 QB.
Iamaleava would finish the season with 2,616 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and three rushing touchdowns. Following his standout season, which helped lead the Vols to the College Football Playoffs, Iamaleava was linked to the transfer portal. He would stay in Tennessee with the Volunteers until a huge dispute over his NIL deal would land him in the portal during the spring window.
Iamaleava would head back home as he would announce that he was transferring to the UCLA Bruins, which is just under an hour from his former high school that helped him become a five-star recruit along the way.
Iamaleava has many quality traits, including his ability to help bring some of the top prospects in. While the talented QB could enter the draft following his first season with the Bruins, he could also stay for two more seasons if needed. This will open the door for many of the nation's top recruits to consider the Bruins.
Back at Tennessee, Iamaleava helped land many of the nation's best prospects. Among the list includes former Georgia High School five-star Mike Matthews, former Alabama five-star Jordan Ross, former four-star athlete and two-way player Boo Carter, and many more. Tennessee was in a position to land many of the top prospects, even when they didn't. This includes Carnell Tate, who remains one of the top wide receivers in the nation.
Iamaleava has already helped bring players such as Rodrick Pleasant and Madden Iamaleava in after his announcement, many more can come, especially high school players who want to play with the best players they can. Iamaleava's presence could help push the Bruins up the rankings, as he will specialize in QB and WR recruiting, because any top wideout and QB who sees the success that he is expected to have would almost have to consider the Bruins.
The Bruins have eight commits in the 2026 class and will be hosting official visits soon with highlight recruits such as Rodney Colton, Johnnie Johns, and Talanoa Ili coming to campus this summer.