REPORT: Madden Iamaleava's Former School Seeking NIL Reimbursement
The UCLA Bruins have made national waves in the world of college football, securing the commitment of four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava as he flipped from Arkansas to UCLA. After leaving the Razorbacks before even taking a snap, financial repercussions are looming.
On3 Sports reports that Arkansas' NIL collective, "Arkansas Edge," is demanding that Iamaleava gives back about $200,000. After enrolling in January and spending just a few months on campus, Iamaleava did not fulfill his NIL contract with Arkansas, prompting their demands.
On Tuesday, sports media personality Clay Travis discussed the current situation with Iamaleava and how the Razorbacks were up in arms about the entire situation on his podcast, "OutKick The Show with Clay Travis."
With Iamaleava leaving his original commitment, a program that gave him a Brinks Truck full of money to play at Arkansas, there are issues that the four-star quarterback is responsible for not fulfilling the contract that he signed to receive the NIL funds and be a Razorback in 2025.
"Nico [Iamaleava] and his brother, Madden, are potentially now facing lawsuits over their NIL, breaking transfers to UCLA, that is, according to the post from Arkansas Razorback's athletic director Hunter Yuracheck, he says that he fully supports the Arkansas NIL collective suing to enforce their rights under the NIL deal that they signed with Madden, the younger brother of Nico, to commit to the Arkansas Razorbacks and go to play in Fayetteville," Travis said.
"He [Madden] arrived in January, and he now is going to leave at the end of the semester before he ever has taken any snap, before he's even been on the field for a college football game in Arkansas. And you can see how this could play out if you're an Arkansas Razorback collective, you gave Madden, probably,
"I don't know, hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to come and commit to play football at Arkansas, maybe as much as seven figures. Madden gets there, stays for the spring semester, never even dresses for a single Arkansas football game, and then enters the transfer portal and is headed to UCLA to play alongside of his brother.
"How in the world can you not have some some liability, legally, for failure to fulfill in any way the NIL contract that you signed? Based on what Arkansas athletic director posted on Twitter today, it suggests to me that the Iamaleava family may have liability, civilly, for violating the contracts they signed with Arkansas and with Tennessee."
Travis mentions Arkansas's athletic director, Hunter Yuracheck, who released a statement acknowledging the University's NIL collective program, Arkansas Edge, and the donors that contribute to it. Yuracheck wants the student-athletes held responsible for breaching contract.
Below is a transcript of the statement from Arkansas' athletic director:
"I have spoken with the leadership team at Arkansas Edge and expressed my support in their pursuit to enforce their rights under any agreement violated by our student-athletes moving forward," Yurachek said.
"We appreciate Edge's investment in our student-athletes and acknowledge the enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics. We look forwarrd to continued dialogue with all parties in resolving these matters."
It is quite possible that over the next few weeks, Iamaleava will be pressed to give that money back or some sort of legal action may be taken by the Arkansas athletic department and their collective donors.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking UCLA story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE