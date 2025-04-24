BREAKING: UCLA Lands Speedy CB From Oregon, Local Native
UCLA football will be adding a promising piece to its secondary.
On Thursday, former Oregon cornerback Rodrick Pleasant took to social media to announce his commitment to the Bruins. Pleasant, a native of Gardena, is coming home.
The two-year Duck will be entering his third season of college football. He comes off a 2024 campaign in which he played in just four games, allowing him to redshirt and receive another year of eligibility. He saw just 23 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
The year prior, his freshman campaign, Pleasant played in seven games, logging four tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
Pleasant played for Junipero Serra High School, where he was a four-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 7 class of 2023 prospect in California, the No. 9 cornerback in his class and the No. 90 overall recruit in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was recruited by Demetrice Martin when he was the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon, where he held the role for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Martin, of course, is now back with UCLA, where he is coaching the secondary. Pleasant tagged Martin in his announcement post.
The transfer defensive back had been recruited by UCLA out of high school.
Pleasant was also a track star and competed in track and field at Oregon. As a prospect, he set a California state record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.14 seconds, which he recorded at the CIF Southern Section Masters meet in 2022. He would tie that record in the same meet the following year.
That same year, he broke the state-meet record in the 100-yard dash with a time of 10.20 seconds in the CIF Track and Field Championships. He also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.67 seconds. Pleasant won state titles in both categories the year before as well, a year in which he was named the USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Pleasant joins the abundance of defensive back transfers the Bruins landed this winter. Considering Martin's familiarity with the transfer, he could see a significant increase in snaps as a Bruin.
