REPORT: UCLA's Iamaleava Earns Interesting Spot in NFL Draft QB Rankings
UCLA's new and improved transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava is seeking a breakout season that puts him on top of draft boards for the 2026 NFL Draft. One analyst has already slated Iamaleava as one of the top quarterbacks in the class with extremely high pro potential.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus (PFF) released a "2026 NFL Draft: preseason quarterback rankings," taking a deeper dive on some of the top talents that may be eligible for next year's draft. He slotted Iamaleava as the No. 5 overall quarterback in the class.
Iamaleava was in the middle of a messy transfer situation that involved him negotiating for more NIL money than the Volunteers were offering, leading him to leave the program and join UCLA. Even with that shadow putting a glare on his evaluation, Sikkema knows that this kid can seriously play ball.
"It’s a shame that Iamaleava will be known more this season for off-field headlines than on-field ability, because he has true NFL talent," Sikkema wrote. "He has good height at 6-foot-5, but a slender build at just 215 pounds (could lead to durability concerns). He has long arms and a long wingspan, which creates a whipping throwing motion that really cranks up how fast his passes spin (like Michael Penix Jr.)".
Texas' Arch Manning was ranked No. 1, Penn State's Drew Allar earned No. 2, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier went No. 3, and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt took the No. 4 ranking. Each quarterback listed had a better year than Iamaleava last season, besides Manning, who is a projected generational talent.
Sikkema took an even closer look at Iamaleava and what about his mechanics and decision-making is beneficial to the NFL game. He makes a case that Iamaleava exudes raw talent, but some fine-tuning can elevate him to being one of the more coveted picks of next year's draft.
"Iamaleava's footwork is very impressive — light and quick — to create a stable throwing platform or escape pressure instantly," Sikkema wrote. "When he misses (71.0% adjusted completion percentage), he misses high, which is evidence of reading a play late and trying to rush a throw. There’s a lot of talk about Iamaleava, and he certainly needs to get more consistent, but he has pro-level potential as a passer."
Make sure to follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another UCLA Bruins breaking news story again.
Give us your thoughts on Iamaleava's chances at being drafted next year when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE