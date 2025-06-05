UCLA's Medrano Credits Former Bruin Coach for Draft Selection
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the 228th overall pick in Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He leaned on a familiar friend to get him to Washington on draft night.
Ken Norton Jr., former Bruins linebackers coach who holds the same position with the Commanders was the source of Medrano's welcome.
According to Washington Commanders Senior Writer Zach Selby, Medrano texted Norton "Come get me," as the Commander's pick got closer.
Medrano's relationship with Norton derives from his position change from wide receiver. Medrano came to Westwood as a receiver and hadn't played defense since high school. Norton was integral to his position change, according to Selby.
"Just being able to be back with the person I felt helped me out the most at this position is very surreal and just a blessing," Medrano told Selby.
Medrano has a long, competitive road ahead of him, sharing a linebackers room with Bobby Wagner. And despite still being relatively new at the position, Medrano thinks Norton will unleash his full potential.
"There's still a lot of room for me to grow," Medrano told Selby.
"I'm just gonna go in there, ears open...and just take in the coaching, the 'scars,' like Coach Norton would say. The scars from his years he's trying to pass on to us; the scars that Bobby and [Frankie] Luvu had at the beginning of their careers. They're gonna tell us that so it doesn't happen to us."
Throughout his six seasons in Westwood, Medrano played in 50 games and started in 26 of them. He put up career totals of 196 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Seventy-two of those total tackled came last season, when Medrano was a team captain and started in all 12 of UCLA's games.
In his six-year career dawning the blue and gold, he received an All-Big Ten Third team selection in 2024, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2023, and was a 3-time Athletic Director's Honor Roll member.
Though the Medrano's mountain, like any late draft pick's, is steep, his familiarity with Norton and desire to unlock his full potential will take him s far as he desires.
