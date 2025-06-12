UCLA's Laiatu Latu Named Potential Breakout Performer
The UCLA Bruins may be on the verge of having one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL represent the university as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu was named by Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker as one of the players on his 2025 NFL All-Breakout Team.
"The Colts fell short of the measuring stick in 2024, in part due to a defensive line that finished 26th in pressure rate," wrote Locker. "Even if he didn’t play entirely as well as expected right away, Latu still performed like the team’s best edge rusher in his first year."
"The former UCLA star ended his rookie campaign with a 72.1 PFF pass-rushing grade, 38 pressures and a 14% pass-rush win rate — the best mark on the Colts and third among qualified rookie edge rushers, trailing Jared Verse and Chop Robinson."
"Indianapolis’ defense should fare better in 2025 after adding Lou Anarumo as DC and signing Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum and J.T. Tuimoloau, among others. Samson Ebukam‘s (72.6 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023) return will also catalyze a defensive line that needs more consistent pass-rushers. Latu could evoke shades of his monster final collegiate season in his second year in the NFL."
As mentioned, the Colts have a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, and while Anarumo did face criticism for his performance in 2024, that performance was perpetuated by the Bengals' inability to retain or successfully replace top players, especially in the defensive secondary.
During Anarumo's time with the Bengals, Trey Hendrickson became a breakout star himself, ending 2024 as the season's sack leader.
The Colts are a team in need of inspiration after the tragic passing of team owner Jim Irsay. The Colts have no consistent passing attack and haven't been to the playoffs since the 2020 season.
However, there is a reason to smile as the team is quietly putting together a defense that could slingshot the team back into the postseason. Over the past two seasons under head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts were about three wins total from making the postseason in both years.
Latu having a breakout year could lead to the wins needed to see late January football. Perhaps the young pass rusher may be on the verge of carving his name into franchise history if predictions come true.
