UCLA Bruins' Laiatu Latu Asked to do Impossible
The Indianapolis Colts are not blind to the reality of the situation they created. With their quarterback room consisting of Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard and Jason Bean, the Colts have loaded up their defense in anticipation of a run-based offense that has very little hope of producing a consistent passing threat.
UCLA's Laiatu Latu is joined by new additions Charvarius Ward, Camryn Bynum, JT Tuimoloau and others as the Colts' defense, the strength of their team, is set to be the driving force behind any success they experience in 2025.
Considering Richardson is not well-liked in the locker room due to alleged maturity issues, the Colts may start Daniel Jones, a turnover-creating quarterback who once led a run-first offense with a top defense to the playoffs as a member of the 2022 New York Giants.
Considering this may be Jones' final chance to be a starting quarterback and both head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard are on the hot seat, Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith named Jones as one of five "players under pressure" entering this season.
"Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March and is expected to push 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson for the team's starting quarterback job in 2025," Smith wrote. "Jones, a former first-round pick himself, soon turns 28 years old and has found success at the NFL level, earning 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of his six seasons.
"Richardson has appeared in only 15 games over his first two seasons due to injuries and inconsistent play. He has been a boom-or-bust player; his 6.8% big-time throw percentage last year ranked second among 44 qualifying quarterbacks, but he also ranked in the bottom five in turnover-worthy play percentage (4.7%).
"Whether Jones wins the opening day job remains to be seen, but it seems probable that he will get on the field at some point this season for the Colts. If or when he does, he has the chance to set himself up for a bigger (and longer) contract in 2026 as a potential starting quarterback again. Failing to capitalize on his opportunity this year could delegate him to backup duties for 2026 and beyond, wherever he ends up."
Considering the AFC South has loaded up on offense with the Colts set to play against C.J. Stroud, Travis Hunter, and Cam Ward twice next season, Latu will have to bring his best if he wants to even sniff the postseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE