UCLA Loses Three-Star Commit to Boise State
UCLA has achieved a series of wins on the recruiting trail over the past month. The Bruins have added four commits to their 2026 class, which once seemed like an impossible feat after the program parted ways with DeShaun Foster.
However, all good things must come to an end, as UCLA finally received some disappointing recruiting news: a three-star defensive back who had committed to the Bruins since June has flipped his commitment to Boise State.
Three-Star Defensive Back Flips Commitment From Bruins to Broncos
On Nov 13, Madden Soliai, a three-star cornerback from Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii, announced on X that he would be flipping his commitment from UCLA to Boise State. Soliai becomes the 14th recruit in UCLA's 2026 class to decommit from the Bruins, and the first to do so since the initial wave of decommitments following Foster's firing.
Despite his commitment to the Bruins, Boise State had pursued Soliai throughout the fall. While the Broncos first extended him an offer back in March, they made a late push for him over the last month and hosted him on an official visit on Nov 11. Two days later, he committed to Boise.
Losing the 5'9", 170-pound cornerback is a significant blow to UCLA's 2026 class, as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 998 overall player in the cycle, the No. 94 cornerback, and the No. 8 prospect from Hawaii.
Soliai explained his choice to flip from the Bruins to the Broncos in an interview with Rivals' Adam Gorney. The young cornerback stated that Boise State felt like the best fit for him and that it's a program he wants to be a part of.
- “It’s the best fit for me and I feel that it’s the right place that I need to call home,” Soliai told Gorney. “The family environment, the high standard the team is held to, the team culture and the support from the community is something that I want to be all-in and be a part of.”
- He later added, "I found my home, It’s where I belong.”
Although Soliai's decommitment certainly hurts for the Bruins, general manager Khary Darlington and director of recruiting Marshawn Friloux have done an excellent job of maintaining UCLA's 2026 class despite not having a permanent head coach.
The Bruins obviously wanted to keep Soliai committed. However, his flip to Boise State is the first setback UCLA has faced on the recruiting trail in quite some time. Despite it, Darlington and Friloux will continue to work on adding talent to their 2026 class as Early National Signing Day approaches.
