UCLA to Host Top 2027 Tight End on Official Visit

As the 2027 recruiting cycle continues, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff are making significant progress with several talented prospects and have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Over the next few months, the Bruins will host multiple elite recruits on campus in Westwood, including a four-star tight end and a top 210 overall prospect in the country who recently announced he’ll be taking an OV with UCLA in June.

Four-Star 2027 Tight End Schedules Official Visit with UCLA

On Thursday, Zac Fares, a four-star tight end from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, announced on X that he would take an OV with UCLA from June 5 to June 7. He's now the second 2027 prospect to schedule an OV with the Bruins, joining four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr.

The previous UCLA staff initially extended an offer to Fares in May 2025, and the new staff under Chesney has quickly built a relationship with the young tight end.

Getting Fares on campus for an OV this summer will be a crucial step in the Bruins’ pursuit of him, as it will allow Chesney and his staff to pitch him on the school and likely significantly boost UCLA’s overall standing in his recruitment.

Fares is one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 cycle and is coming off a terrific junior season at Arbor View, where, according to his X, he recorded 30 catches for 550 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would be a welcome addition to UCLA’s class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 202 overall player nationally, the No. 13 tight end, and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada.

His trip to Westwood is one of three OVs he has scheduled this summer, as he’s also scheduled to travel to Texas on June 19 and UNLV on June 12.

As of now, UCLA appears to be in a strong position to land the 6’5”, 220-pound tight end, as Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Bruins the best chance to win his recruitment at 27.5%, with Texas a close second at 24.1%.

While that doesn’t guarantee UCLA will secure Fares’s commitment, it does indicate the Bruins are very much in the running for him.

If Chesney and his staff can continue making progress with Fares over the next few months and impress him during his June OV, the Bruins should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

