UCLA Bruins See Major Recruiting Rankings Drop Entering October
The UCLA Bruins are off to a terrible start to the college football season as they have lost multiple games that they were anticipated to win, which is very underwhelming as they have hopes of being able to win football games and had expectations to be one of the better teams in their conference, but that was not the case as they fell far below par and what they're expectations were entering the season after having a great transfer portal during the spring.
They have the chance to win some of these games that they weren't expected to win, but that will likely not be the case, as they will be entering these games without their head football coach, who started the season, as he was fired by the organization, which led to a very big recruiting downslide.
After having one of the more attractive classes when it comes to the popular prospects, as they were set to have some of the better blue chip talent, they are now sitting in a terrible position and a terrible ranking, as they are set to not really make headlines with their recruiting class.
UCLA Bruins See Major Recruiting Rankings Drop Entering October
The Bruins are currently ranked as the 63rd best team in the nation when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they are being ranked as the 63rd best team by Rivals.
This is something they will hope that they can improve as they have dropped nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class now that they are at 22 total commitments in the UCLA Bruins class, which is far less than what they had hoped and imagined, but they may be able to add to their class, depending on how quickly they can improve their football season or land, a different head football coach, as this will be crucial to being unable to sign any of these players.
Majority the scholarships that they add to their team come next season will likely be in the transfer portal for players who are looking for a second chance to make a difference as they were likely be able to splurge in this transfer portal, simply because they have barely landed anyone in the 2026 recruiting class and will be losing out on multiple different prospects that are currently on the UCLA Bruins football team.
