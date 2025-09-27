Prospect Dorian Franklin Shares Thoughts on UCLA, Top Choices
The UCLA Bruins continue to do their job when it comes to searching for a new head coach, as they are currently experiencing a downward trajectory when it comes to the recruiting scene because of the recent firing of DeShaun Foster.
Because of this, it has shifted some focus when it comes to recruiting seeing as they now have to focus more on the 2026 recruiting class then they did before the firing, simply because they have lost multiple commits in that class and now are under the 20 mark which is not exactly where they would want to be especially considering they are a program with a lot of history and they want to get back to their winning ways.
Even though the focus is on the 2026 recruiting class, they still focus on the 2027 recruiting class with certain players. One of the players is one of my favorite players in the class, Dorian Franklin.
Franklin is a defensive back prospect from St. John Bosco, who is one of the more intriguing players on that roster. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to provide insight on who is standing out for him right now and more.
Dorian Franklin Talks UCLA and Top Schools
- "Colorado State is a school recruiting me right now that I also hold an offer from. New Mexico, Wyoming, Columbia, Cornell, and Oregon State are schools I stay in contact with as well. Each of these schools has shown consistent interest, and I appreciate and respect the effort they put into building a relationship with me."
- "For me, it’s not just about the offer; it’s about how genuine the staff is, the fit academically, and how I could see myself growing on and off the field in their program," said the St. John Bosco defensive star from the state of California when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
He then would detail what the UCLA Bruins need to improve on when it comes to getting a better spot in his recruiting rankings.
- "Personally, UCLA fits really well for me. The academics are on point, and the location is perfect. On the field, I definitely see them as a team that will improve in the near future. With a lot of new staff and players, once this team gains chemistry and momentum, the only way is up!
- If they continue building those strong relationships with recruits like me and keep proving themselves against top competition, it’ll only make the program more attractive. They already have the foundation; it’s about stacking consistency."
