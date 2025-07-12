UCLA Football 2025 Depth Chart Roundup: Wide Receivers, Part 2
As UCLA's first practices loom ahead of the 2025 season, DeShaun Foster has cultivated a roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, ready to improve on last season.
Finishing their first season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 record, it's only up from here for the Bruins. With that being said, let's dive into UCLA's projected depth chart this upcoming season and how analysts view they'll impact UCLA. Up next, the players projected by Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson to be Z receivers.
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Redshirt Senior
Mokiao-Atimalala will be one of UCLA's leading wide receivers this season, coming off a 2024 campaign that was derailed by injury. The redshirt senior missed three games last season but finished with 28 receptions for 294 yards and a receiving touchdown regardless.
Projected as the Bruins' No. 1 Z receiver, Mokiao-Atimalala may finally have the breakout season UCLA fans have been expecting of him following the departures of most of last season's leading receivers.
"Mokiao-Atimalala spent three games injured last season and didn't quite get to where we thought he might after watching him last spring, but he was still productive, with 28 catches in 9 games. If he'd played the whole season at that rate, he would have been the leading true receiver on the team." -- David Woods, Bruin Report Online
Carter Shaw, Redshirt Sophomore
Shaw may be looking forward to a similar role with UCLA as in prior seasons, despite the turnover of the Bruins' receiving corps. He played in six games last season, starting one of them, and racked up 45 receiving yards on just two receptions. However, he missed the last six games of the season with an injury.
"I didn't see much from Carter Shaw, who may have been limited in team reps, but he was out there for walk throughs and some early competitive stuff," Bruin Report Online's David Woods said following UCLA's spring showcase.
Jaedon Wilson, Graduate Senior
Wilson comes to Westwood by way of Arkansas with one year of eligibility remaining. He was an integral receiver for Arkansas before stepping away from the team. He'll likely be pushed to the back of the UCLA depth chart.
"Wilson is a bit of a mystery, too. He was productive at Arkansas in 2023, catching 15 balls, but then stepped away from the Arkansas program in September. Even with departures from UCLA's receivers group, it still looks to be a pretty deep position, so it's tough to project him being more than a rotational guy next season." --Tracy Pierson, Bruin Report Online
