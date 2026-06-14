UCLA Football Newcomer Drawing Hype Entering Summer

As the new head coach of the Bruins, Bob Chesney has completely rebuilt the roster for the upcoming 2026 college football season.

Bringing in a total of 45 players from either James Madison or other programs, Chesney has built up the 11th-ranked transfer class for next season. With a new roster for UCLA football, many players could break out.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CBS Sports has released its list of the most likely players in the Big Ten to have a breakout season, and for the Bruins, it listed South Carolina transfer Brian Rowe Jr. as a breakout candidate.

CBS Sports on Rowe Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates a teammate’s touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports listed Rowe Jr as the top candidate on the Bruins roster to have a breakout year next season. Crawford spoke with sources inside each program, and according to sources within UCLA, Rowe has put on full display his body control and speed, as well as his freakish athleticism.

"Body control and speed (are impressive) and wins one-on-one. I think he's a freak," a source said.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) defends during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Crawford notes that as a true freshman, Rowe had 19 catches with the Gamecocks last year and decided to come to UCLA to play in a much bigger role. In his lone season with South Carolina, he showed off his athletic ability and will now look to take on an even bigger role on the outside.

“One of two impact pass-catchers lost this offseason to other Power Four programs, Rowe recorded 19 catches for the Gamecocks as a freshman last fall and opted for a bigger role with the Bruins."

"He's expected to be one of three transfer starters on the outside for Bob Chesney during his first season and was a top playmaker during the spring. Rowe flexed some of that athletic ability in spots as flash moments at his previous stop, but should be able to show his full repertoire this fall with extensive snaps for the first time in his career.”

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What Rowe Brings to UCLA

Rowe is listed at 6-0 and 170 pounds, and while he has a raw skill set, he has the physical tools to be a good receiver for the Bruins. Not only does he have plenty of speed, but Rowe is also an exceptional leaper, as he played basketball in high school as well as football.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In his lone season with the Gamecocks, Rowe wasn't able to fully showcase his skill set, recording just 19 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Rowe has already made an impression on the coaching staff, as offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy spoke highly of him. While he still needs to grow as a player, Rowe has shown his versatility as a receiver.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Today, he had an unbelievable catch,” Kennedy said this spring. “His quickness that you can see, the way he kind of can push and have certain break points. He's done a great job with that. We’ve moved him around. That's what we do with all of our receivers to see who can handle certain things. He still needs to grow in that aspect, but, like I said, it's still early on for him."