UCLA’s Rowe Building New Chemistry With Quarterbacks

A UCLA transfer wide receiver has been catching the attention of his peers with the spring game looming closer.

Specifically, Brian Rowe Jr. — a sophomore transfer from South Carolina — has been highly impactful throughout the spring. Rowe showed off his skill set in limited action with the Gamecocks last season, hauling in 19 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates a teammate’s touchdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A six-foot, 170-pound speedster, Rowe has a skillset that is quite raw, but he has the physical tools to be a good receiver for the Bruins. Not only does he have plenty of speed, but Rowe is also an exceptional leaper — he played basketball in high school along with football, flexing his vertical in the process.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rowe Prior to South Carolina

After a successful high school career that saw him haul in 120 catches for 2,332 yards and 31 touchdowns over three seasons, Rowe chose South Carolina. After getting a taste of high-level action in the SEC, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney has brought him in to be part of a reshaped offense for the 2026 season.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy was asked about Rowe’s development as the spring has progressed and the impact he has had so far.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kennedy’s Thoughts

“Today, he had an unbelievable catch,” Kennedy said. “His quickness that you can see, the way he kind of can push and have certain break points. He's done a great job with that. We’ve moved him around. That's what we do with all of our receivers to see who can handle certain things. He still needs to grow in that aspect, but, like I said, it's still early on for him."

"You see, to me, the big thing is that when he plays, and he knows what he's doing, he's special, right? But that's the big piece of it, right? Is just keep staying in that playbook so that when we do have those moments and if we want to put him wherever we want to put him, that he can now go execute that assignment.”

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kennedy also spoke about the chemistry he has built with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is back for his second season with the Bruins after a disappointing 2025 season.

“You see that with Brian, and the quarterbacks that they’re starting to trust him,” Kennedy said. “It didn't happen from practice one, but you start to see that you start to see them kind of get after each other in a good way. l've seen in the past four or five practices, specifically with those in that position group, a lot more communication.”