Why One Fresh Face Could Elevate UCLA's Passing Attack

UCLA football is under new management for the upcoming season under former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney. Bob Chesney has completely turned over the Bruins' roster this offseason, relying mostly on the transfer portal to bring in experienced players and younger players who can help turn the Bruins into a better team.

With 42 players coming over from the transfer portal, Chesney had the 11th-ranked portal class according to Rivals . Through the transfer portal, Chesney has brought in players like running back Wayne Knight and defensive end Sahir West, who have just had the best seasons of their careers under Bob Chesney at James Madison.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his transfer portal class is one of the best in the country, his high school recruiting class is not. While it's not his best, as he spent most of his time trying to retain recruits and recruit transfers, he was still able to keep some players who could make an impact, even as three-star players.

One of the key players he was able to keep was the first player from the 2026 high school class to commit to the Bruins, wide receiver Kenneth Moore III .

Moore as a Prospect

The St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore iii, right, evades Junipero Serra’s Jace Peavey during the CIF NorCal Div. 2 football final at St. Mary’s Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Dec. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore was the first player in the 2026 high school class to commit to UCLA back in 2024 when Deshaun Foster was still the head coach. After looking through his tape, it's easy to see why Foster and Chesney wanted him with the Bruins.

Moore is one of the top receivers in California, ranked as a three-star prospect , the 413th player nationally, the 63rd-ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 38th overall player in California.

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, center, is tripped up by Manteca’s Quinn Martinez, left, during the Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II football semifinal game against at Manteca’s Guss Schmiedt Field in Manteca on Sept. 19. 2025. St. Mary’s won 19-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore is a very explosive route runner who knows how to change his speed on a dime, is really quick getting in and out of his breaks, and takes advantage of his opposing corners.

Why Moore Could Start Next Season

St. Mary’s Kenneth Moore III, right, is chased by Edison’s Kailan Beaver during a varsity football game at Edison's Magnasco Stadium in Stockton on October 17, 2025. St. Mary’s won 44-27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have mentioned before that this wide receiver room is one of the top position groups for the Bruins next season. With players like Brian Rowe Jr , Leland Smith, and Landon Ellis coming from the transfer portal, it's going to be very tough for him to be a starter right out of the gate.

However, never say never. Moore is too talented to keep off the field for too long, as he is the most likely of the incoming freshmen to have the most playing time. Moore could see time as a starter as a slot receiver, as he could be a very good complementary player to both Smith and Ellis , who would be on the outside.