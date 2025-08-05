Former Bruins LB Impressing Veterans at First NFL Camp
The UCLA Bruins had quite a few defensive players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft back in April. Carson Schwesinger was taken first off the board among former Bruins, as he went No.33 overall to the Cleveland Browns. 19 picks later, the Tennessee Titans decided to take a chance on Oluwafemi Oladejo.
The former middle linebacker made the full-time switch to edge rusher last season at UCLA. While he didn't produce eye-popping stats, the intangibles were enough for the Titans to develop a potential stud pass rusher. Oladejo finished the 2024 season with 57 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
The Titans released veteran pass rusher Harold Landry III over the offseason, who led the team with nine sacks in 2024. Their high investment in Oladejo shows they believe he can help lead a new generation at the position.
Oladejo's impression on Titans veterans
ESPN's Turron Davenport took a deep dive into how Oladejo could impact the Titans' pass rush early on. What stood out was how highly some of the Titans' veteran defensive players spoke of Oladejo, who is still a very raw prospect at the edge rusher position.
"He's such a smart football player. Just from playing middle linebacker, he's able to see the field a whole lot differently, from a different lens than a defensive lineman," said Arden Key, who totaled 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons.
Titans' defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson noticed that Oladejo's traits from playing middle linebacker translates to the defensive line, saying that he's, "a little obnoxious with his communication."
One interesting tidbit Davenport mentioned about Oladejo is how he's studying the game. With just one season as a pass rusher, the Titans' rookie has watched some of the league's best.
"To help himself, Oladejo has studied some of the game's best -- T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, Jonathan Greenard, Danielle Hunter and Aldon Smith. Parsons is particularly interesting because he played middle linebacker at Penn State before switching to being primarily an edge rusher for the Dallas Cowboys."
Taking notes from the game's best, especially Parsons, could be extremely beneficial to Oladejo's success. Hopefully the former Bruin can make an impact in year one.
