Former UCLA Linebacker Making Early Impact at NFL Training Camp
In the 2025 NFL Draft, 5 of our very own UCLA Bruins were selected to play for different teams across the nation. Most Bruins were selected in the later rounds, with the exception of Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Schwesinger was the first member of UCLA's squad to be chosen (33rd overall to the Cleveland Browns). The linebacker had a breakout season in 2024, leading the Big Ten in tackles and earning First Team All-American and All-Big Ten honors. He finished the year with 136 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks, and 2 interceptions.
Originally, some fans were opposed with the pick and deemed it questionable at best. However, now at Training Camp, Schwesinger is already turning the heads of his fellow teammates and coaches.
"He's so good at remembering and then applying things as they occur," Browns' linebacker coach Jason Tarver said of the rookie. "He'll surprise me and be like, coach, I remember we said this the second day. So then he does it and that's cool. When he can stay in that process, that's really powerful because he learns so fast."
"He's a real cerebral player," linebacker Mohamoud Diabte continued. "I mean you could tell that from his profile. Going to UCLA, graduating with engineering, he's a very smart player. He works very hard, as you could tell from being a walk-on to where he is now. Those are the two things that stand out. He works like a dog and he's very intelligent, very smart."
After the retirement of linebacker Jordan Hicks, Tarver needed to give the green dot (which signifies who calls out the defensive plays) to someone else. That responsibilty has now fallen to Schwesinger, who believes he can rise to the occasion.
"I wouldn't even say he's a young guy, man," veteran linebacker Jerome Baker said of Schwesinger. "He's one of those guys that he comes in, he's a professional. He does things the right way. He takes his time. He understands it. He's going to have a long, successful career. And just for me, I'm just teaching [him] how to be a pro in any way I can help him. But I'll just say this he's more far along than a lot of rookies, so he's definitely good."
On the first day of full pad practice, Schwesinger delivered a knockdown blow to running back Dylan Sampson. Instead of celebrating, he stayed humble and kept his head down, the true showcase of a leader.
"He doesn't even say much [after those hits]," Diabate said. "He knows what's expected, and that's the cool thing about Carson. He just goes out there and balls and he doesn't say too much. I'm more of the guy I'm going to make a hit. That's not really his style, but I love it. He goes out there, he smashes somebody and he gets up like it's a regular Tuesday and goes back to the next play."
