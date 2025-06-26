EXCLUSIVE: Ace Alston Talks UCLA Recruitment
The UCLA Bruins have been looking to land many of the best 2027 recruits in the recruiting class, despite their primary focus being in the recruiting class of 2026 with that class being up to bat and the 2027 class being on deck.
With the 2027 recruiting class picking up more buzz following the June 15th contact date, the Bruins have started to reach out and make an effort with some prospects. This includes Ace Alston. Alston is a high four-star cornerback from Anderson High School in Ohio. He holds offers from many schools and has started to become a priority for plenty of programs.
Alston recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his UCLA Bruins offer and more.
"It means a lot to get an offer from UCLA, especially with them being on the West Coast. It feels good to know I’m being recognized for my hard work nationally," the talented prospect confirmed with UCLA Bruins On SI.
There are many coaches that the talented prospect is hopeful to meet along his recruitment from the Bruins. This includes the head football coach, Deshaun Foster.
"I’m really looking forward to building with entire UCLA staff, but especially interested in having a good relationship with Coach Meat and the head coach, Coach Foster."
The Bruins are hopeful that they can host Alston on a visit, and the talented prospect is open to visiting.
"I’m definitely catching a UCLA home game this season. I really want to experience the atmosphere on game day."
There are many schools that have started to stand out for the talented prospect according to Alston. He explains what makes these schools stand out.
"The schools that are standing out are the ones that are consistently reaching out over the phone, especially the ones where the Head Coach is someone that I talk to."
There are many things that come to mind when Alston thinks of the UCLA Bruins. This includes the rivalry they have had with a specific program.
"Playing in the Rose Bowl, the big rivalry between USC and a great environment."
Alston left off with a message on his thoughts on the Bruins. This includes this being a school that he has plenty of interest in so far in his recruitment despite it being early.
"UCLA is a school that I’m very interested in continuing to build a relationship with. They have a lot to offer!"
