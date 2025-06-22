The Mystique Behind Foster's One-Emoji Reactions to Commitments
In the midst of the UCLA Bruins building one of the best recruiting classes in the program's recent history, head coach DeShaun Foster hasn't had much to say about it other than a few emojis.
Perhaps Foster's one-emoji'd posts on X (formerly Twitter) after every next commitment are emblematic of the work he's putting in behind the scenes. He's not going to be one to boast about how he's single-handedly changing the culture in Westwood, no. He's going to post one single emoji and add to the mystique that is DeShaun Foster, head coach for the UCLA Bruins.
Foster and his staff have landed 19 commitments from the class of 2026 and 11 overall in the month of June. They are showing no signs of slowing down. Why would they? Foster is building a program that values building authentic, long-lasting relationships with players all across the country -- coast-to-coast, if you will.
Foster landed his two highest-rated recruits as the lead man for UCLA in June and they were both all the way across the country from Florida, four-star offensive linemen Johnnie Jones Jr. and Micah "Champion" Smith.
The former Bruin is cultivating a culture Westwood hasn't seed in years behind the scenes. Take it from his former lead blocker Ed Stansbury, who was Foster's fullback for two years at UCLA and has a son, West, who is a quarterback out of the class of 2026 and is astonished by what Foster has done.
"Seeing the family aspect that he’s bringing to the program has really been a game changer for him recruiting wise," Stansbury said. "A lot of kids are decommitting from other schools to commit to UCLA, and I think it’s because of that family environment that DeShaun and his team have created there. You can really feel it, just walking around the last couple of days on campus and being in the Wasserman facility, you can really feel that family vibe.
"DeShaun truly cares about the kids. Going to his program, you know he’s going to develop you, being a former NFL guy, being an alumnus of the program. He’s checking all the boxes.”
It's hard to describe the sheer... aura... as the kids call it, of Foster reacting to huge commitments with one emoji. But it only adds intrigue, but also highlights Foster's straightforward approach. He's serious. And maybe he can't let his excitement wash off his exterior, hence the one emoji.
