EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know UCLA Commit Xavier Stinson
The UCLA Bruins have many different types of commitments when it comes to players on the football field. They will be getting a star out of all of their commits, including standout wide receiver commit Xavier Stinson from the state of Florida.
The 'Gators' country' wide receiver committed to the Bruins all the way from Vero Beach, Florida, and Vero Beach High School, where he is a star on the field.
"I'm the type of person that wants the people around me to have the same goal as me, so we can help each other," said the UCLA Bruins commit when conversing with UCLA Bruins On SI about his life outside of football and off the football field.
He committed to the California program over many different and closer programs, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, which is one of the better programs in his recruitment when it comes to key matches in what both the prospect and the program were looking for. This was an impressive win for the prospect, but the talented commit isn't just a star on the field, as he is an awesome person off the field as well.
Stinson recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to detail what his life is like outside of football and off the football field.
The talented commit has many different quality hobbies. He detailed three that he enjoys the most compared to the others he may have.
"Some of the main hobbies that I have is football, video games, and bowling
There are many different interests he has, but he can't run away from the love he has for the game of football. This is something he detailed why this is the case.
"I love football. I have a ball is life mentality," said the talented recruit who is committed to the UCLA Bruins at the wide receiver position, and committed to them back in the month of June.
The talented prospect is into multiple different avenues when it comes to music. This includes two of the most important genres for him.
"I absolutely love gospel music and rap music. My favorites artists has to be NBA YoungBoy and Todd Galberth."
He holds hopes of going to college for something in specific, but he is down to two options at this time.
"I want to go to school for business management and/or communications."
