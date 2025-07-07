Where UCLA's 2026 Class Ranks 1st Week of July
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins stunned the college football landscape through June, nabbing 15 of their 21 total commitments over the course of three big visit weekends.
As all good things are meant to do, UCLA's hot streak slowly ended. Towards the end of June, the Bruins lost four recruitment battles and had two pledges de-commit, four- and three-star brothers Jaron and Kennan Pula, stifling their 2026 class in various rankings.
The recruiting class peaked at seventh in the nation in the middle of June but has been sliding since. As schools catch up and UCLA continues to lose close recruiting battles, let's take a look at where this class ranks on various recruiting sites.
247Sports: The Bruins hovered around the top 10 on 247Sports' rankings because the site has generally been more generous towards rating UCLA's recruits. After the Pula twins de-committed, UCLA dropped from 12th to 16th, and even the commitment of high-three-star Xavier Warren didn't shake the drop.
On3/Rivals: Ah, yes, On3 and Rivals have officially merged, meaning more dialed-in recruiting analysis and ratings. UCLA is 23rd on On3's 2026 national team recruiting rankings. They have an average player rating of 86.92, and the site gives them 88.018 recruiting points. The Bruins are slotted behind Texas Tech, which has three fewer commits but acquired a five-star, and is just ahead of Illinois, which has always hovered near UCLA in these rankings.
ESPN: ESPN is typically late in updating its recruiting class rankings, but the national media corporation acknowledged UCLA's slide as well. The Bruins were previously 12th on ESPN's list and are now 17th. One would imagine UCLA might fall even further whenever ESPN updates it's ratings.
This is what Graig Haubert had to say about UCLA's placement:
"The DeShaun Foster era got off to a rocky start, but the Bruins are showing some ascension. In recruiting, the former running back knows the importance of a good O-line and pulled a pair of ESPN 300 OLs out of Florida in Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. Known as Champ, Smith was an Under Armour All-American as a junior and has shown he can play against top competition and be a well-rounded OT. Tight end Camden Jensen should help propel the run game as well, as he is a good blocker.
"The Bruins have added multiple WRs in this class, including in-state four-star Kenneth Moore. Onetime SMU commit Yahya Gaad has a sturdy, muscular build with a good initial burst and is a DE who can set the edge and be tough against the run."
