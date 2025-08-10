EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Xavier Stinson Talks Season Goals
The UCLA Bruins have many different commits in their 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed one of the better players in the class from the state of Florida. That player being Xavier Stinson. Stinson is one of the better players in the state of Florida and at the wide receiver position for the UCLA Bruins.
Stinson has many different quality traits, and he is looking to improve them this season. He has done a great job with his high school thus far, and is entering his final season with his high school. he will be playing for Vero Beach High School in Vero Beach, Florida.
Stinson has recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI for an interview. in this interview he would discuss what his goals are for this season and more.
Big Goals
"The preparation is to lock in and show that we want it because we’re pretty much underdogs in every national we have," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his preparation level for his final high school football season.
There are many goals that he has set for himself at this time, but there is one that stands out to him. That goal being daily improvement no matter how big or small that may be.
"My personal goal is to get 1 percent better each day to prepare myself for the next level and what’s to come."
There are many teams goals that he has set for his team as well. This is something he discussed in his interview with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"The team goals are to be better than we were last season and to train harder than our opponents."
The talented prospect is hopeful to be one of the better players on the team, but he is hopeful to be one of the better leaders on this program.
"I want to improve on being a better team leader and showing my team why they’re able to rely on me."
The UCLA Bruins commit has one set goal for himself and his team that would be a success in his books. He is hopeful to make this happen.
"Winning a state title and leaving high school with a ring on my coaches, teammates, and my own finger."
