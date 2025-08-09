EXCLUSIVE: UCLA Commit Camden Jensen Talks Season Goals
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job thus far in the 2026 class, as their commits are set to embark on their fourth and final high school season.
The Bruins have landed many different targets from all over the nation, including the tight end they landed in the class, Camden Jensen. Jensen is one of the better offensive players in the class, and committed to the Bruins over many programs, including the Kansas State Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Jensen recently took the time to catch up with UCLA Bruins On SI prior to his high school football season, as he would discuss many key details such as what his personal goals are, what his team goals consist of, and what he wants to improve during the season and before he gets to UCLA.
"It's your last chance to win, make it count, do everything you can, watch more film, practice harder, faster," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about how this is his final chance to win and do what it takes.
The talented prospect has goals set in his mind. He detailed what his season goals are for himself. Here is what he had to say.
"I want to triple my receiving yards because I feel like this year I could have more of an impact in the passing game than I have through my 4 years," the tight end commit detailed when talking with UCLA Bruins On SI.
Big Goals
He has plans for himself, but he also has plans for his team. What is Jensen's team goals entering his final high school football season?
"We want to win state, plain and simple, but also win a league championship, and it’s cause we’ve barely done either of those when I’ve been there and my coaching staff has been there."
There is a specific trait that he is looking to improve. He detailed what that trait is at this time.
"I want to improve my route running."
The talented prospect would leave off with a message about what would be a winning season in his book. He detailed how a winning season in his book would consist of making it to a specific round, and beating a specific team/
"If we could make it past the quarter finals and beat our rival Arapahoe, I would take this season as a success," the talented recruit stated.
