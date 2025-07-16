EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Bruins' Commit Madden Soliai
The UCLA Bruins have landed many of the best players on their recruiting board. One of the players that they have already landed is Madden Soliai.
Soliai is a very talented prospect from the state of Hawaii. The Hawaii prospect is one of the better players in the class for the Bruins, as he committed to the Bruins over many different schools. Some of the schools that the talented prospect committed to the Bruins over include the Arizona Wildcats, the California Golden Bears, the Washington Huskies, and others.
The safety commit plays at Kahuku High School in Kahuku, Hawaii, which is the same high school as fellow Bruins commit Malakai Soliai. The Bruins commit is a star on the field without a doubt, but fans don't know who he is off the field. He is an excellent person who has a great heart, and has some great hobbies.
In his recent interview with UCLA Bruins On SI, Soliai discussed his personal life outside of football when discussing his hobbies, interests, favorite music, and many more details about his personal life. The extremely talented player had this to say when talking to UCLA Bruins On SI.
"I’m really just a fun chill guy. Very welcoming to others and I love to laugh," said the UCLA Bruins commit when he was talking about his life outside of football with UCLA Bruins On SI.
The UCLA Bruins commit has many great trait and quality things that he brings to the table on the field, but what type of things does he enjoy in his free time?
"I play video games, bowl, go golfing, go to the beach, or just chill with friends in my free time. I also like to either fish or hunt in my free time."
The Bruins commit listens to an plethora of different genres of music. This includes music that is Polynesian based.
"I listen to a mix of music from country to island reggae to Polynesian music to hip hop r&b all of that."
The talented prospect has already started to look into schooling, but has yet to pick a topic of what he wants to study yet.
"I am committed to UCLA and will enroll early in the winter," said the Bruins commit.
