EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know UCLA Commit Kenneth Moore
The UCLA Bruins have many commits in their class at this time. This includes players from all over and at a plethora of different positions. The Bruins have multiple commits at the wide receiver position, including a very talented prospect by the name Kenneth Moore.
Moore is a very talented player from the state of California, who currently resides in Stockton, California. He attends St. Mary's High School, and is one of the better players at that high school. He is a very talented wide receiver on the field, but who is he off the field?
He is an awesome individual off the field with a lot of different interests that are very unique and special to him. He recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI for an interview. In the interview, he would discuss the type of person he is off the field and away from the field, so the Bruins fan base can get a better feel of what type of person they are bringing in.
"I’m a chill person off the field. I just like to spend time with family and friends. I like to go hang out with friends and go eat with them and stuff like that," said the UCLA Bruins commit when he talked with UCLA Bruins On SI about his personal life outside of football.
The talented prospect has multiple hobbies, including a very unique hobby.
"I really like driving R/C cars with my dad. I also do a little gaming and want to get better at golf."
There are many things that the talented player is interested in, including animals.
"I’m interested in most things on the National Geographic Channel. Like animals and history, and space."
Moore has plenty of artists that he listens to in his free time, as he loves music like the majority. He names one of his many favorite rappers.
"I like rap music primarily. One favorite artist is Drake, but I like a lot of artists."
The talented prospect has hopes to be around the game of football for a very long time, as he is looking to go to school for a very specific topic.
"I plan on studying sports management. When I’m done playing, I want to be an agent or a General Manager of a team."
