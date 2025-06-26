What Losing The Pula Brothers Would Look Like For UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been snagging recruits off their recruiting board left and right with many of their top guys committing to them within the month of June. While this has been an awesome trend to see unfold for the Bruins, unfortunately they could be receiving some bad news soon.
The Bruins have a pair of brothers who have been committed to the UCLA Bruins since September 30th of last year where both prospects would announce their commitment to the Bruins on the same day, as expected with them being brothers.
Those prospects being Jaron and Kennan Pula. Jaron is currently the highest-rated wide receiver commit for the Bruins and the second highest-rated commit in the class as a whole, according to 247Sports as he only follows behind Florida high school football star Johnnie Jones. Jaron committed to the Bruins over the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan State Spartans, and man y more notable teams. As for his brother, Kennan, he is rated as the 9th commit in the class. They are both priority level targets for many schools as Kennan committed to the Bruins over schools such as Alabama, Auburn, and many of the schools that his brother committed over.
The Bruins have many wide receiver commits, but they are arguably two of the best players in this class. It was recently reported that the Bruins missed on one of their top remaining wide receiver targets in the class, as Vance Spafford flipped but not to the Bruins. Instead he flipped to the Miami Hurricanes. The Bruins seemed to be in good shape, but their top-15 ranking could take a huge hit if they were to lose both of these commits. Luckily for the Bruins they would still have many bodies at the receiver position.
They still have Jonah Smith, who has been committed for a very long time. They also picked up the commitments of Xavier Stinson, Xavier Warren, and Santana Carlos in the month of June. it is also worth noting that Kenneth Moore is still committed. While the Bruins would absolutely love to keep the brothers committed, they will still have a lot of players to work with at the receiver position that are eye-catching.
Nothing has been confirmed but the Bruins will do what it takes to hold on to these talented wide outs.
