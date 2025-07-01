EXCLUSIVE: Dylin Bruce Names UCLA As A Standout
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting players left and right from a plethora of different states, including their in-state prospects in the state of California. One of the prospects that they have been targeting is 2027 two-way player Dylin Bruce from Long Beach Poly.
Bruce recently caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI to discuss his offer and more details.
"It means a lot to me to be offered by UCLA because they have always been my top school, and I really just love how Deshaun Foster runs the program and what he’s doing," the 2027 cornerback prospect stated when talking about his offer with UCLA Bruins On SI.
The talented recruit is open to building a realtionship with a great group of coaches that they UCLA Bruins have. This includes Coach Toler who is one of the better coaches on the staff in many people's eyes.
"The coaches that I am looking forward to building a relationship with are Coach Toler and Coach Meat because I love playing not only receiver but DB, and I feel like I could help out both ways."
Visiting the Bruins isn't out of the plans, as he is looking forward to a possible visit with the Bruins soon. He provides more detail.
"I do plan on visiting soon. I’m just not sure when I will go on a visit. I want to see what it is like to be a Bruin."
There are two schools that have really started to stand out for the recruit. These schools being the UCLA bruins and the Colorado State Rams.
"The schools that stand out to me as of right now are UCLA and Colorado State."
What comes to mind when the prospect thinks of the UCLA Bruins? He details more with UCLA Bruins On SI.
"When I think you said lay, what comes to my mind is big time and big stage to showcase yourself. Also, I think of my uncle Jordan Lasley back when he played at UCLA. I used to come to the Rose Bowl to watch him."
The Bruins are in a great spot, as they are currently first in his recruitment.
"UCLA currently stands at my #1 right now. I love the culture and how they help not only on the field, but also how to become a man in the real world. It’s not just all about football."
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.