EXCLUSIVE: Bruins' Target Jaxsen Stokes Recaps Visit To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins have been targeting one of the best in-state prospects in the 2027 class, who has been one of the better prospects in general at the running back position. That prospect is Jaxsen Stokes from the state of California.
Stokes recently was on a visit to UCLA and caught up with UCLA Bruins On SI following his visit.
"My visit was great, I spent a lot of time in the facility just talking with Coach Steward, the running backs coach, and Head Coach Deshaun Foster. At the time, practice was not in session, so it was really an opportunity to get a feel for everything outside of football. I also felt more connected to the coaches because I was the only visitor at the time."
There were many things that was standing out for the talented recruit when he was on campus for a visit.
"What stood out to me about the visit was how the school and facility are laid out," the in-state prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI. "I didn’t know exactly how much of great resources UCLA has. Everything you need is there. Also, the school is a great place surrounded by great cities right on the outskirts of LA."
The connections he made at UCLA already felt genuine for the recruit.
"I felt I connected well with everyone at UCLA, but it was mainly Coach Foster and Coach Steward because they are who I spent the most time with on my visit. They both seemed to really care about my family, their opinions and thoughts. I felt they did a good job on how they representing themselves and making conversation with us. Some coaches at the height of college football nowadays don’t put in a good effort at building relationships, and I felt they did that well."
What did this visit do for the UCLA Bruins?
"The visit definitely gave me a vision for how UCLA is and what they are building. They are trying to bring back the glory days they had a lot of in the past. With what they have, it is definitely something that can get done, and I felt that they have everything to get it done. With Coach Foster and Coach Steward putting 20 running backs in the NFL, I believe they have the recipe for success, and UCLA, for sure, is not a school to sleep on in my recruitment."
