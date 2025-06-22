Bruins Welcome 2025 Recruiting Class on Move-In Day
You know it's almost time for college football season when it's move-in day. The UCLA campus is welcoming the Bruins' 2025 recruiting class just in time to start prepping for the new season.
The Bruins had the 37th overall recruiting class on 247Sports' 2025 Football Team Recruiting Rankings. However, their offseason was highlighted in the transfer portal behind the landing of former five-star quarterback and Tennessee Volunteers signal caller Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava had a standout redshirt freshman year in the SEC, finishing with 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and 2,626 yards through 13 games last season, leading the Vols to their first College Football Playoff appearance, where they lost to Ohio State.
UCLA football's social media account captured some welcoming messages from some of the recruits as they moved in.
UCLA's commitment class had 20 total commits and is headlined by a few four stars, Oak Hills running back Karson Cox, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) EDGE Cole Cogshell and Inglewood EDGE Lucien Holland.
After finishing their inaugural season in the Big Ten with a 5-7 (3-5) record, DeShaun Foster is looking to change the trajectory of things in Westwood. And it starts with recruiting.
Apart from attracting high-calibre transfers like Iamaleava and former App State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, Foster has had a stellar recruiting period for the 2026 class.
Following three-star defensive end David Schwerzel's commitment to UCLA on Thursday, the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class surged up the charts on Rivals and 247Sports' team recruiting class rankings. They now rank No. 10 overall on Rivals and No. 9 overall on 247Sports, which actually rates the Seattle native a four-star based on their ratings.
The last time UCLA finished with a top-10 recruiting class on either site was over a decade ago, when they were ranked eighth on Rivals and seventh on 247Sports in 2013 under Jim Mora. The 2013 class was highlighted by safety Tahaan Goodman and defensive back Priest Willis. Eighteen of Mora's 25 commitments in 2013 were four-stars.
Foster and his staff have landed six four-stars so far, 19 total, and 11 just in the month of June following back-to-back huge visit weekends. It's as a result of the second-year coach's philosophy to build real relationships with players coast to coast, and it's paying off seemingly after every official visit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football and their recruiting this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.