UCLA's Red-Hot June Recruiting Roundup, Part 2
UCLA was one of the hottest programs in June on the recruiting trail, locking down 15 of its 21 total commitments over the span of the month.
After a red-hot stretch that even saw two de-commits towards the end, DeShaun Foster mustered up the Bruins' best recruiting class in over a decade. The class sits at No. 16 in the nation on 247 Sports' 2026 team recruiting rankings headed into July with plenty more potentially coming.
With that being said, let's take a look at the next five June pledges and how they'll help UCLA.
Logan Hirou | 3-Star S | June 10
Might have been lost in the crazy two-week stretch of commitments, but Hirou is a solid grab for the Bruins and chose Westwood over the likes of Princeton, Utah and Cal.
Hirou is a talented safety prospect and one of the most physical players out West. He loves to hit and has an old school vibe to his game. A rangy playmaker in the secondary who shows excellent ball skills and covers a lot of ground. A true every down safety with a high football IQ and you can play him in any situation. Big enough and tackles well enough to even move down in the box when you want another run defender and should have no issues covering tight ends out of the backfield. Among the best open field tacklers in the region and has high level football instincts as well. Want to see continue to improve athletically but really like the football player and the off the field work ethic and intangibles check out as well. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Cooper Javorsky | 3-Star IOL | June 12
Javorsky rounds out a stellar offensive line group in the class, joined by Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones. He's the 92nd-ranked recruit out of California.
Javorsky had a big off-season and established himself as one of the top offensive lineman out West. Plays predominately right tackle but we think he slides inside and moves to guard or even center in college. In fact, center could be the ultimate meal ticket for him and he has all the traits you want to see at the position. An extremely tough and physical player who plays with leverage and balance and is a true finisher. Shows excellent feet and flexibility in his ability to pick up stunts and late moving targets. A strong base allows him to sit and stay in front of inside bull rushers and shows off very strong hands as well. Has a solid wrestling background and has definitely aided in terms of his fluidity as an athlete and tenacious and rugged style of play. Two-way snaps are there as well and he made plays along the defensive line that flashed his athleticism and relentless style of play. May lack ideal length but still like the prospect and can see as a multi-year starter at the high Power 4 level. -- Greg Biggins, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst
Santana Carlos | 3-Star WR | June 16
Yet another pull out of Foster's newfound Florida pipeline, Carlos comes to Westwood by way of Pembroke Pines. Smith, Jones and Xavier Stinson all hail from across the country.
During his junior season, Carlos caught 30 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per catch and he also tallied 113 yards as a kick return specialist, so he was decently productive while also adding some return capability. He should provide some depth early on. -- Brandon Huffman, 247Sports National Recruiting Editor
Xavier Stinson | 3-Star WR | June 16
Micah Smith's Vero Beach (Florida) teammate, Stinson joins a packed wide receiver room cultivated by UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III.
Stinson is a different type of receiver from fellow Florida receiver Santana Carlos, who is more likely to play in the slot. Stinson is more of an outside receiver. As a junior last fall, Stinson had 43 receptions for 740 yards (17.2 average) and seven touchdowns. As an outside receiver, he shows good speed and size — he's an 11.1-second 100-meter-dash guy. So, he's not a blazer. But he's fast enough and gets pretty consistent separation while showing good natural hands, route running and ability to get off press coverage. -- Tracy Pierson, BruinReportOnline
Giancarlo Cereghino | 3-Star LS | June 18
Addressing and underrated, but dire, need for the Bruins, Cereghino is an early fan-favorite and comes in as the nation's No. 1 long-snapper and UCLA's lowest-rated recruit. But, he's still as integral as any.
Giancarlo Cereghino had a spectacular day at The Rubio Long Snapping camp in Northern California on December 8, 2024. Giancarlo continues to solidify himself as one of the best long snappers in his class. He moves very very well on his feet. Is athletic and has very good size to him. Confidence is through the roof. He knows that he is one of the best long snappers in the country and I love that. Snaps one of the most consistent balls in his class. Speed times averaging in the low .7's to high .6's every time. When he is on he won't miss and honestly I didn't see him miss once throughout the day. Fantastic attitude and confidence that I love. Will be one of the top long snappers in his class for the rest of his career. Going to make a college coach very happy. Expect him to compete once again for a Top 12 invite at VEGAS XLV on January 17–19. -- Chris Rubio, Rubio Long Snapping
