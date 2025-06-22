Malloe Nets Bruins 2 More Pledges, Jumps in Recruiter Rankings
UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is continuing an impressive 2026 recruiting cycle after landing three-star Kahuku (Hawaii) cousins Madden Soliai and Malaki Soliai-Tui on Saturday.
The defensive cousins are UCLA's 20th and 21st commits in the 2026 class and Malloe's fifth and sixth that he's been responsible for recruiting. The pledges move him up to No. 31 on 247Sports' Composite National Recruiting Rankings after being 35th entering Saturday.
The Soliai cousins spoke to BruinReportOnline about their commitment and how the Malloe and DeShaun Foster were integral to winning them over.
"First of all they were one of my first offers and have been showing me love for the longest time," Maliki told BruinReportOnline. "The coaches and staff are one of a kind. They make me feel like family, making it easy for me to call UCLA my home. Coach (Ikaika) Malloe and coach Scott (White) are geniuses. I love coach Scott's energy. He's a coach any player would want to play under. I love the way he teaches and develops his linebackers. I love how coach Malloe runs his defense and his coaching style. Especially him being from the islands as well, I can connect through him more easy."
"Coach Fos (DeShaun Foster) is brewing up something special in Westwood," Madden said. "I believe the coaching staff can help develop me to reach my full potential and push me past my limits. The culture and tradition that UCLA's program is building is similar to my own school, Kahuku High School, so it feels just like home."
Malloe is one of three Bruins coaches in the top-35 of 247Sports' ranking list. He is joined by offensive line coach Andy Kwon, who sits at No. 28 and is responsible for three pledges, including those of UCLA's two highest-rated commitments, Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones Jr. Wide receivers coach Burl Toller III is 19th and is responsible for bringing in six pass catchers.
These two pledges come just a few days after Malloe landed three-star defensive lineman David Schwerzel out of Seattle. The Bruins snatched Schwerzel after it was widely perceived he'd be a lock to commit to his home-state Washington Huskies. The Kahuku cousins had offers from the likes of Boise State, Colorado State, UNLV and others.
