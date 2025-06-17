3-Star Santana Carlos Bolsters UCLA's 2026 Class
Coach DeShaun Foster and UCLA Bruins are continuing one of the hottest recruiting streaks in the nation after landing three-star slot receiver Santana Carlos on Monday.
Carlos is part of the aftermath of a big visit weekend in Westwood and is one of two recruits from the weekend to commit to the Bruins. Carlos visited UCLA on Thursday and is joined by three-star wide receiver Xavier Stinson in Monday's commitments.
The addition of Carlos and Stinson boosted the Bruins up to No. 11 on 247Sports' 2026 Football Team Recruiting Rankings after sitting in the early 40s just a couple weeks ago. UCLA added nine new recruits during the first two weeks of June and are showing no signs of slowing down.
Carlos is a part of Foster's newly-developed Florida pipeline, hailing from Flanagan High School in Hollywood, Florida. He is one of four Floridians to commit to the Bruins over the last two weekends, joining Stinson and four-star offensive linemen Micah Smith and Johnnie Jones.
Foster and his staff have been dialed in on building real, long-sustaining relationships with talent from coast to coast. And it's been paying off better than ever. Smith and Jones are Foster's highest-rated recruits during his tenure at the helm in Westwood.
The Bruins have also been keyed in on the receiver position as Carlos and Stinson bring their recruits at the position up to six for the 2026 class. They join Kenneth Moore III, Jonah Smith and twin brothers Jaron and Kennan Pula at the position.
UCLA's receivers coach Burl Toller III has been integral to acquiring pass-catching talent and Jaron detailed back when he committed in September that he was one of the main reasons.
"We just love the whole coaching staff and how much love and attention they’ve been showing us from the start,” he told On3. “At UCLA, it just feels like home and we see our future there.”
Foster and the Bruins are showing no signs of slowing down. Even after narrowly missing out on four-star linebacker and No. 1 recruit out of Hawaii, Tanaloa Ili, to crosstown rival USC, the Bruins are continuing the momentum they've built off visits the last two weekends.
