Comparing UCLA's 2026 Class to the Rest of the Big 10

The 2026 recruiting cycle was a wild ride for UCLA. After entering the 2025 season with one of the top classes in the nation, the Bruins struggled on the field, leading them to part ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster.

After Foster's firing, UCLA saw several commits decommit from the program. General manager Khary Darlington and the Bruins' recruiting staff worked throughout the fall to rebuild the class, and they did a solid job of doing so. Now that the Early National Signing Period has come to an end, here's a look at how UCLA finished the 2026 cycle compared to the rest of the Big 10.

How Does UCLA's 2026 Class Stack Up in the Big 10?

The Early National Signing Period was hectic for UCLA. The Bruins had some of their highest-rated commits flip to other programs to kick off the period, but new head coach Bob Chensey was also able to add four more commits before the period ended.

Ultimately, UCLA signed a total of 16 commits and finished with the No. 66-ranked class nationally, according to Rivals. Here's how that compares to the Bruins' conference mates.

2026 Big 10 Recruiting Rankings:

USC (No. 1 class in the country) Oregon (No. 5 class in the country ) Ohio State (No. 6 class in the country) Michigan: (No. 12 class in the country) Washington: (No. 16 class in the country) Illinois (No. 21 class in the country) Iowa (No. 26 class in the country) Indiana (No. 31 class in the country) Minnesota (No. 32 class in the country) Maryland (No. 34 class in the country) Rutgers (No. 40 class in the country) Michigan State (No. 45 class in the country) Purdue (No. 54 class in the country) Northwestern (No. 58 class in the country) Wisconsin (No. 59 class in the country) UCLA (No. 66 class in the country) Nebraska (No. 95 class in the country) Penn State (un-ranked nationally)



How Does UCLA's Conference Recruiting Ranking Impact the Team's Future Outlook?

To put it bluntly, UCLA did not perform well enough on the 2026 recruiting trail. As a member of the Big Ten, the Bruins must compete with their conference rivals to attract some of the top talent in the country. However, for several reasons, they did not achieve this in the 2026 cycle.

Chesney and the staff he assembles will face a tough challenge as they prepare for the upcoming January transfer portal window. If the Bruins can find success in the portal, they have a real chance to improve their standing in the Big Ten rankings. If not, UCLA could risk repeating a similar season in 2026 to what they just experienced in 2025.

